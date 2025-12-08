Greenville Triumph SC and Greenville Liberty SC Tap Zach Prince as New General Manager & Sporting Director

Published on December 8, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Greenville Pro Soccer today announced that Zach Prince has been named General Manager and Sporting Director for Greenville Triumph SC and Greenville Liberty SC. Prince joins the organization following coaching roles with DC United and the New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer and several successful seasons with New Mexico United in the USL Championship league.

"My objective is to build community and win championships," Prince said. "My job is to make sure we are working toward these two things everyday. I want to use soccer as a vehicle to bring people together and strengthen community across the Upstate."

A native of Irmo, South Carolina, Prince grew up playing soccer throughout the Upstate - including at MESA Soccer Complex, now the training home of Triumph and Liberty, and on the fields at Furman University. His appointment marks a meaningful return to the community that shaped his early connection to the game.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to come home to South Carolina and step into a role that means so much to me," he added. "A lot of the people in South Carolina shaped my love for the game, and a big part of me feels called back here."

Prince's career includes coaching roles in MLS with DC United and the New York Red Bulls, where he worked with two of the league's youngest rosters and helped drive significant performance gains - including goals per game more than doubling and both clubs ranking among the league leaders in minutes played by U22 players.

Before joining MLS, Prince spent five seasons with New Mexico United, serving as first assistant and later as head coach and technical director. In New Mexico, he played a central role in shaping the club's identity, strengthening its player-development pathway, and building youth and community-focused programming.

His contributions included launching the U-23 team, introducing a youth high-performance program, and developing an academy education initiative, while also guiding New Mexico to record-setting results such as the most league points, most wins, best goal differential, and fewest goals conceded in club history.

"Zach brings strong technical leadership and a thoughtful approach to player development and club-building," said Wallace Cheves, chairman of Greenville Pro Soccer. "His experience across multiple levels of the American soccer system will serve both Triumph and Liberty well as we look ahead to an important next phase for our organization."

Prince began his professional career with the Charleston Battery, spending six seasons with the club, winning two USL Championships, and finishing among its all-time leaders in appearances.

Prince's appointment comes as the Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty prepares for the opening of its new stadium at BridgeWay Station and continues strengthening both its men's and women's programs. His background in technical planning, roster development, and youth integration positions the clubs for continued progress on and off the field. The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club, based in Greenville, South Carolina, fields a men's professional team competing in USL League One, where the club is a three-time finalist and 2020 League One Champion. The Greenville Liberty, launched in 2022, competes in the USL W League and won the South Atlantic Division championship in its inaugural season.







