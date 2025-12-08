Passion on Display: Fort Wayne Football Club Holds Open Tryout

Published on December 8, 2025

Fort Wayne FC News Release







For months, the Fort Wayne Football Club staff has been evaluating players from all over the world - hundreds of thousands of them - to find the right fit for the club's first season in USL League One.

The decisions are difficult. And Fort Wayne FC is leaving no stone unturned.

The club held an open tryout Saturday and Sunday at The Plex South, and it was attended by 61 players between the ages of 16 and 46. The demand for such an opportunity was huge - slots filled up in less than a day - and Fort Wayne FC was excited to grant it as it builds a championship roster for its first season in the pros and grows the game of soccer in Northeast Indiana.

"This is really exciting for us as a club. We're well into the roster building process, but this is kind of an unofficial launch because we're here with all of these folks here who are trying to play for us," Fort Wayne FC head coach Mike Avery said during the event.

"I'm always impressed with something like this. There are obviously guys who are passionate about playing. They have great experiences and you never know what you're going to get when you have an open tryout. There are some really experienced players and some talented youngsters."

Fort Wayne FC is on the cusp of some major announcements, including its schedule for its first USL League One season - which will be played at brand new Fort Wayne FC Park, being built at Bass Road and I-69 - and its first group of player signings.

Those interested in season tickets for the 2026 season at Fort Wayne FC Park, a privately funded soccer-specific stadium, are encouraged to place a $25 deposit to reserve a spot at the new stadium. Club staff will work with you on finding the ideal fit for your budget to see Fort Wayne FC play in USL League One.

Avery wouldn't tip his hand on if any players from the open tryout warranted further looks for the pro roster, but he stressed he was highly impressed with the level of talent at The Plex South and that he hopes all the participants came away with a "a really good experience" that gave them an opportunity "to show us what they have."

One of the players on hand was Dylan Krueckeberg, a 20-year-old native of Angola, who played last season at Indiana University-Columbus.

"This is exhilarating and also nerve-wracking," he said. "I've never been to something like this. ... And I'm really excited for Fort Wayne as a city. Hopefully this brings in more talent (for the club). Even if I don't make the team, I'll definitely be going to games.

"Every time I go by the stadium, my jaw drops. It's super exciting and I'm pumped up to see where Fort Wayne Football Club can take us."

Among other locally grown players were Nico Rohloff, Carson Bailey and Ethan Phillips. There were also players from around the world with college, professional and semi-professional experience, including 46-year-old Olufemi Akinyele, a Nigerian who recently moved to the U.S., though most of the players in attendance were between the ages of 18 and 22.

The club also held private, invitation-only sessions for another 40 players at The Plex South.

"I wanted to make sure we give everyone a really good experience and an opportunity to show what they have," Avery said.







