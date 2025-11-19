Fort Wayne Football Club, Capelli Sport Announce Multiyear Apparel and Equipment Partnership

Published on November 19, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Capelli Sport will be the new Official and Exclusive Uniform & Equipment Partner for Fort Wayne Football Club as it joins the professional ranks of USL League One in 2026.

The new multiyear partnership runs through Dec. 31, 2029, Fort Wayne FC and Capelli Sport announced jointly Wednesday. Capelli Sport will provide apparel and on-field equipment for players, coaches and staff, as well as co-branded fan gear, at this exciting juncture in club history.

"Capelli is a great fit for Fort Wayne Football Club for many reasons. Their values as a brand align with our club's," said DaMarcus Beasley, Fort Wayne FC Co-Owner and a four-time World Cup player for the U.S. "This partnership is not just about sport or football, but also about how we can inspire the next generation in our community through the beautiful game. We want to build something special in Fort Wayne and with Capelli, I think we can achieve great things together."

Fort Wayne FC, founded in 2019, is moving from the pre-professional level of USL League Two, in which it won division titles in 2023, 2024 and 2025, and reached the conference semifinals the past two seasons. The club is preparing to open a state-of-the-art, soccer specific stadium, Fort Wayne FC Park, which will have capacity of over 9,200 and be the largest outdoor venue in Northeast Indiana for sports and other events.

Built on the core values of Community, Perseverance, Respect and Growth, Fort Wayne FC has worked to grow the game of soccer and embody the spirit of Fort Wayne on and off the pitch. The club's new home and away kits, designed in conjunction with Capelli Sport, will be unveiled in the coming months.

"We're excited to partner with Fort Wayne FC at such a pivotal moment in their journey," said Andrew Ross, Capelli Sport's Director of Pro & League Partnerships. "As they prepare to compete in USL League One, we're proud to provide high-performance apparel and equipment that supports the club's ambitions on and off the pitch. Together, we look forward to building a strong and lasting partnership rooted in growth, community and innovation."

Capelli Sport, based in New York City, is a worldwide leader in sports apparel, lifestyle apparel and equipment. Capelli Sport aims to build equal and diverse playing fields where everyone can be themselves, live up to their full potential, and enjoy safe experiences. Capelli Sport's passion for creating products, from lifestyle apparel to footwear and performance match kits, enables athletes and teams to maximize their success on the field and beyond.







United Soccer League One Stories from November 19, 2025

Fort Wayne Football Club, Capelli Sport Announce Multiyear Apparel and Equipment Partnership - Fort Wayne FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.