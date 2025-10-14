Fort Wayne Football Club to Hold Brand Reveal Party on October 23 at Promenade Park Pavilion

Published on October 14, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne Football Club will hold a Brand Reveal Party on Oct. 23 at Promenade Park Pavilion, 202 W. Superior Street, Fort Wayne. The free event, which is open to the public, will run 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be open to all ages.

There will be music, free food, a cash bar and giveaways.

Fans are encouraged to arrive before 5:50 p.m. so they can be present for the unveiling of Fort Wayne FC's new, more sophisticated identity as it makes the jump to the professional level of USL League One.

Fort Wayne FC will begin play in USL League One in March 2026, when the club opens its new state-of-the-art, soccer-specific stadium, Fort Wayne FC Park, which is being built at Bass Road and I-69.

The club is accepting $25 deposits on 2026 season tickets and fans are encouraged to place them to gain priority for the seat selection process.

Founded in 2019, Fort Wayne FC played the past five seasons in the pre-professional level of USL League Two, winning division championships in 2023, 2024 and 2025, and reaching the conference semifinals in 2024 and 2025.

By joining USL League One, Fort Wayne FC will become one of three professional sports franchises in Northeast Indiana, joining the TinCaps baseball team and Komets hockey team.

Questions regarding Fort Wayne FC's Brand Reveal Party can be emailed to info@fortwaynefc.com.







