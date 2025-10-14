Know Before You Go: October 18 Match

Published on October 14, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







GET TO KNOW WESTCHESTER SC

Hearts of Pine host Westchester this weekend in a pivotal matchup with everything on the line. With a win or draw, Hearts will officially clinch their spot in the playoffs. The last meeting of Westchester saw Hearts earn a victory on the road but now, back at Fitzy, the stakes are even higher. Under the lights and in front of the home crowd, Hearts look to finish the job and punch their ticket to the playoffs.

MATCHDAY PROGRAMMING

Welcome to the Fitzy Fair!

This weekend, Fitzpatrick Stadium transforms into the Fitzy Fair-where the county fair meets matchday. Expect hay bales, pumpkins, cornstalks, flowers, and plenty of that fall fair atmosphere. While the boys of Maine stay locked in on Westchester, supporters can soak in all the fair classics from gates open to the first whistle.

Limited-edition merch available at both merch tents

Mechanical bull rides from 3:30 - 5:30 PM

Petting zoo open from 3:30 - 5:30 PM

Dunk tank featuring founder Gabe Hoffman-Johnson, Red Sox broadcaster Tom Caron, Hearts player Jaden Jones-Riley, and other special guests

Cotton candy, turkey legs, and more

Face painting for all ages

Carnival tent, games, and surprises throughout the day

Halftime show you won't want to miss!

Please plan to arrive early!

Please plan to arrive early! Gates open at 3:30 PM, and the fair fun kicks off right away. Arrive as soon as the gates open to skip the lines and make the most of everything this matchday has to offer. Plus, you'll be among the first to check out our limited-edition merch, designed exclusively for the first-ever Fitzy Fair! Don't miss out-the Petting Zoo and Mechanical Bull will only be open until 5:30 PM.

Maine Needs

Help us give back to our community with Maine Needs! Located on the lawn at King Middle School (off Deering Avenue), right next to the bike area across from Gate A, our friends at Maine Needs will be collecting gently used and new clothing. As we head into the colder months, please bring the items listed below to drop off before entering the stadium.

Men's casual pants (joggers, sweatpants, pants)

Men's warm shirts (wool, flannel, thermal, etc.)

Hoodies

Boot socks

Waterproof gloves

Waterproof coats

When donating, give as if you're giving to your best friend-items should be washed, in great condition, and free of stains, tears, or pet hair. Please avoid formal wear or business attire, as well as clothing with political, religious, or offensive language. Maine Needs asks that you skip the large black trash bags and instead sort donations into smaller reusable grocery bags, paper bags, or totes.

New England Cancer Specialists

Our friends at New England Cancer Specialists will be located in right by the Rustic Taps Terrace near Gate B. Stop by to learn more about the medical care and emotional support they provide for patients!

VENDORS AND COMMUNITY

The best way to enjoy food at Fitzy is to arrive early! Have dietary needs, picky eaters in your group, or just don't want to wait in lines during the game? You're welcome to bring your own food, as long as it fits in a 12 ¬Â³x6 ¬Â³x12 ¬Â³ bag. Food options at Fitzpatrick Stadium are limited, so plan ahead!

Please note: No beverages, cans, flasks, bottles, thermoses, etc. are permitted inside Fitzpatrick Stadium, except for medicines and infant/toddler items, which are subject to security approval. Any non-approved liquids need to be poured out prior to entry, to comply with alcohol licensing requirements. Unfortunately, Fitzy does not have any source of public drinking water, but water and other beverages are available for purchase inside.

VENDORS

1. Bard Coffee & Not A Bakery

2. Meet on the Street

3. Falafel Mafia

4. Empanada Club

5. Fred's Fried Dough

6. Alabama BBQ

7. Coastal Creamery Cruiser

8. n/a

9. Gunnar's Icelandic Hot Dogs

10. Lady Shuckers

11. Miller's Meat

12. n/a

COMMUNITY

A. n/a

B. n/a

C. New England Cancer Specialists

D. n/a

*Please note all locations subject to change

WHEN TO GET THERE

Gates open: 3:30 PM

Kickoff: 5:00 PM

Gates are open at 3:30 PM! Please arrive early to skip the lines and cheer on the boys of Maine as they take on Westchester SC-starting from warmups all the way to the final whistle. We encourage all supporters to arrive at 3:30 PM to allow enough time to get through security.

HOW TO GET THERE

Biking

We're excited to offer a sustainable way to get to the match-one that's good for you, and the planet!

Here's how it works: ride your bike to Fitzpatrick Stadium and look for Hearts of Pine bike signage and metal racks across from Gate A, on the lawn at King Middle School (off Deering Avenue). The bike area is located outside the stadium, before you enter. Please note the racks are not monitored, so we recommend bringing your own bike lock.

By choosing active transportation, you're helping reduce our collective carbon footprint-and making matchday more connected and sustainable. It's an easy, fun way to get to the stadium!

Parking

We recommend the University of Southern Maine (USM) Parking Garage at 88 Bedford Street located at: 88 Bedford Street, Portland, ME 04101

$8 event-day passes are available here on their "Events" tab.

Pass holders are not required to scan their QR code at the parking kiosk. Parking ticket enforcement is linked to the vehicle type and license plate registered when purchasing a parking pass. Anyone who parks in the USM garage without a valid parking pass for any match is subject to receiving a parking violation during the days following the event.







United Soccer League One Stories from October 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.