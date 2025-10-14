Michel Poon-Angeron Named to Team of the Week

Published on October 14, 2025

PORTLAND, Maine - Hearts of Pine midfielder Michel Poon-Angeron has been named to the USL League One Team of the Week for Week 32, the league announced today.

This is Poon-Angeron's third league honor this season, having previously been named to the Team of the Week for weeks 15 and 26.

Poon-Angeron played 70 minutes in Portland's match against league leaders One Knoxville SC, and had the assist on Jake Keegan's 61st-minute goal. He also completed 88% of his passes in Knoxville's half of the field, won three duels, and made seven recoveries.

UP NEXT: Portland Hearts of Pine, currently in sixth place in the USL League One standings, will close out their inaugural season with three matches in eight days, starting on October 28 when Westchester SC comes to Fitzpatrick Stadium. Westchester, in 14th place in the standings, has already been eliminated from playoff contention, but boasts the league's top goalscorer in JC Obregón and is coming off a 2-0 win over fourth-place FC Naples.

USL League One Team of the Week - Week 32

GK - Rashid Nuhu (Union Omaha)

D - Jake Crull (Forward Madison FC)

D - Brandon Fricke (Greenville Triumph SC)

D - Charlie Ostrem (Union Omaha)

M - Teddy Baker (Texoma FC)

M - Jon Bakero (Charlotte Independence)

M - Joel Johnson (Westchester SC)

M - Kempes Tekiela (One Knoxville SC)

F - Christian Chaney (Charlotte Independence - also Player of the Week)

F - Babacar Diene (One KNoxville SC)

F - Luis Gil (Spokane Velocity FC)

Coach - Matt Glaeser (Forward Madison FC)

Bench - Javier Garcia (Texoma FC), Jon Jordan (Texoma FC), Samuel Owusu (Union Omaha), Abel Caputo (One Knoxville SC), Michel Poon-Angeron (Portland Hearts of Pine), Derek Gebhard (Forward Madison FC), Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. (Westchester SC)







