Fort Wayne Football Club Unveils New Brand Identity

Published on October 23, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fort Wayne Football Club has unveiled its new brand identity, a more sophisticated look that represents the club's connection to the community and its core values as it moves to the professional ranks of USL League One in 2026.

During an event at Promenade Park Pavilion on Thursday night, Fort Wayne Football Club revealed its new crest, a monogram highlighting the Fort Wayne initials "F" and "W", with the club's new colors, autumn gold and black.

"It's an important juncture for Fort Wayne Football Club as we move to USL League One and into our new stadium, Fort Wayne FC Park, and it felt like the perfect time to update and modernize our identity and pay homage to our great city," Majority Owner Mark Music said.

"We are, and will remain, passionate about our history - including the colors and logos we've worn - but our new, sleeker identity more accurately represent the city in which we play and will help pave the path to our exciting future in professional soccer."

The club's primary color, autumn gold, symbolizes new beginnings, prosperity, success, and nature. The use of black represents strength, resilience, and control.

Fort Wayne Football Club is now the proper way to refer to the team on first references.

The new brand identity, created by New York-based designer Christopher Payne, includes nods to Fort Wayne's three rivers - the St. Mary's, St. Joseph and Maumee - and the city's ties to nature and recreation with more than 80 parks and more than 150 miles of trails.

The shield signifies the club's strength and tradition.

"I couldn't be more excited about the future of this club," said DaMarcus Beasley, Director of Football Operations. "Our new crest and colors, and the meaning behind it all, will really resonate with our city and community. We wanted to embrace the past while looking forward to what's to come in future years.

"The name Fort Wayne Football Club is special. For everyone who played a part in starting this club, it was important to all of us to keep our name. The future is bright for the club, and I am incredibly honored to be part of its journey. To the city, our community and our fans, remember: This is your home, your club!"

Fort Wayne Football Club, founded in 2019, played the past five seasons at the pre-professional level of USL League Two, winning division championships in 2023, 2024 and 2025, and reaching conference semifinals in 2024 and 2025, while influencing countless youth soccer players and community organizations.

Fort Wayne Football Club will be one of 21 teams competing next season in USL League One, a nationwide league in the third division of U.S. professional soccer. Fort Wayne Football Club will be the third professional team in Northeast Indiana, joining the Komets hockey team and the TinCaps baseball team.

Fort Wayne Football Club will play next season at its new, state-of-the-art, soccer-specific stadium, Fort Wayne FC Park, being built at Bass Road and I-69. The stadium, which will be the largest outdoor venue in Northeast Indiana, will have match-day capacity of over 9,000 and feature the second longest scoreboard in the state.

"New beginnings, representative of the evolution of a brand, a franchise, a fan base, a stadium, and the growth of the beautiful game in our beautiful city," said Scott Sproat, Fort Wayne Football Club's Chief Operations Officer. "Our new logo, colors, and branding signify these new beginnings with a nod to our community's proud sports traditions, our club's history, and the traditions of clubs at all levels of the world's game.

"We are Fort Wayne. That says it all, as does our new identity."







United Soccer League One Stories from October 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.