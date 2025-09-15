Club Celebrates City's Diversity at Culture Fest

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Fort Wayne Football Club was pleased to have a presence at Culture Fest, an event Saturday hosted by Welcoming Fort Wayne, an initiative of Amani Family Services.

Culture Fest celebrates Allen County's diverse communities with live music and dance, an artisan and entrepreneur market, resource fair, food truck, and children's activities.

The club's director of merchandise, Christy Pinkley, led Fort Wayne FC's presence at Culture Fest by educating fans on the move to USL League One and the construction of Fort Wayne FC Park, the state-of-the-art, soccer-specific stadium being built at Bass Road and I-69. Prizes were also given away to fans, young and old, on site.







