Kempes Tekiela Wins It for Knoxville in California

Published on September 15, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

LANCASTER, Calif. - One Knoxville SC beat AV Alta FC 2-1 in exciting fashion. The win keeps One Knox in position to host a playoff game at Covenant Health Park. AV Alta's winless streak extends to 10 games.

Knoxville moved to 41 points, tied with No. 4 FC Naples and one point behind second-place Spokane. The win also gives One Knox a 10-point cushion over fifth place, crucial since the top four earn home playoff matches at Covenant Health Park. Head coach Ian Fuller was unavailable after picking up two yellow cards in the previous match.

The match was relatively quiet until the 13th minute, when Javier Mariona volleyed in his own touch before striking down and scoring for an AV Alta 1-0 lead.

It took only three minutes for One Knox to answer. Stuart Ritchie took the ball into the attacking third and crossed from the left side, into the penalty box where Mikkel Goling capitalised for a header past Alta's goalkeeper.

Diene had an opening inside 35 ¬Â² off a Ritchie pass, but his powerful shot rises just enough to hit the crossbar. Diene was active again in the 39th minute, this time a facilitator as he passed it inside to Nico Rosamilia, whose attempt was stopped by the keeper.

Knoxville goes into the half tied 1-1, playing defense for 65% of the half, but still having as many shot attempts and goals as AV Alta.

Callum Johnson crosses it to the far post off a free kick in the 49th minute, finding Rosamilia's head, forcing a save from Alta's goalkeeper before Diene had a beautiful pass, inches away from the goal, but the keeper dove to deflect it just before Mark Doyle, in his second game back from injury, could get an attempt off.

Later, Angelo Kelly went up for a header and found contact that the referee ignored in the 89th minute. The entire One Knox defense was furious with the no-call, resulting in an altercation with the officials that, prompted 4 yellow cards for Knoxville. The Alta free-kick shot attempt was on target, but stopped by Sean Lewis.

After a lack of possession in the second half and well into stoppage time, in the 90+5 minute, Ritchie sends in a cross for a Gio Calixtro header, the attempt forces a diving save but Kempes Tekiela rushes in for the rebound and scores for Knoxville with the last kick of the game, completing the comeback and winning the game 2-1.

If the game ended in a tie, One Knox would be in fourth place, two points away from third, and AV Alta would be in fifth, jumping the Charlotte Independence. Tekiela's game-winning goal gives One Knoxville SC three points and keeps them in a strong position to host a playoff game.

Final Score: One Knoxville SC 2, AV Alta FC 1

Your Peaceful Side Club Light Player of the Match was number 22, Stuart Ritchie.







