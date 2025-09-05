Knoxville Looks to Complete Season Sweep against South Georgia

Published on September 5, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - One Knoxville SC heads south to face South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday, Sept. 6, in the first match of a three-week road trip. Knoxville won't return to Covenant Health Park until Sept. 26. The match will stream on ESPN+ for fans unable to attend.

Knoxville has won both meetings between the two clubs this season and carries a five-game winning streak against Tormenta FC into Saturday's match. One Knox aims to continue that streak, earning three more points in the process.

South Georgia has been dominating offensively since Ian Cameron stepped down as head coach last month. Interim coach, and previous One Knox head coach Mark McKeever has guided Tormenta FC to a winning record in four matches, with the team scoring at least three goals in three of those outings.

One Knox enters the contest after a 1-0 win over Spokane Velocity FC, tying Spokane for second place in the USL League One standings with 38 points. Knoxville trails first-place Chattanooga Red Wolves SC by just three points ahead of their Oct. 1 showdown in Knoxville.

South Georgia currently sit in 12th place out of 14.

Spokane is facing last-place Westchester SC on Sunday, while Chattanooga is matched up with No. 5 Charlotte Independence on Saturday.

South Georgia is tied for the second-most goals in the league, but has also given up the second-most goals. Tormenta FC has scored 11 goals in their past five games, over double One Knox's four, but have allowed over double the amount of goals this season.

Even with South Georgia sitting in the bottom half of the table, Saturday's match should test Knoxville's defense and deliver plenty of action for fans.







