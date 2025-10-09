Knoxville Can Reclaim No. 1 Spot at Home against Portland

Published on October 9, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - One Knoxville SC returns home to host the Portland Hearts of Pine on Friday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m. The match is the first of three straight home games to close out the regular season. Fans unable to attend can watch the game live on ESPN+.

In Knoxville's last home game, the club climbed to the top of the USL League One table. Two matches later, One Knox sits in second place, one point behind No. 1 Chattanooga after the Red Wolves' recent draw. Knoxville holds the advantage in goal differential and can reclaim first place with a win or draw on Friday before Chattanooga plays Saturday.

The two sides have met twice this season. The first ended in a draw in Portland, and One Knox won the rematch in Knoxville. Since that loss, Portland went on an eight-game unbeaten streak, climbing to sixth in the standings.

Portland's goalkeeper ranks second in the league in saves. In their last meeting, Knoxville fired 15 shots and forced two saves.

Portland dropped its last two matches, snapping its unbeaten run. One Knox, meanwhile, looks to extend its home unbeaten streak. Friday's match will feature $3 beers, and the club is calling on fans to pack the stands for the final three games of the regular season.







United Soccer League One Stories from October 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.