Westchester Soccer Club Wraps Home Schedule with Sunday Afternoon Match against FC Naples

Published on October 9, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Loss at South Georgia Gives Tormenta Season Series: Niall Reid-Stephen opened the scoring just 11 minutes in, and finished the scoring just after halftime, and Conor Doyle broke a 1-1 tie at the 42 minute mark to give South Georgia Tormenta a 3-1 win in Statesboro Friday night and keeping them in playoff contention down the stretch of the season. Dean Guezen's goal at the 20 minute mark had knotted the score, but South Georgia grabbed the lead just before the break and never backed down. The win gave South Georgia the season series from WSC 1-0-1.

Third Time A Charm? Today is the third meeting between Naples and WSC, with Naples going 1-0-1 in the two Florida meetings. Karsen Henderlong had a pair of first half goals in between scores by J.C. Obregon and Daniel Bouman, and Enrique Facussé faced 17 shots in his debut, as WSC turned in a hard-fought road match for a 2-2 draw on August 30 in Florida. Obregon's 11th USL League One score came just four minutes into the match, but Henderlong followed up with a pair of goals at the 14 and 23 minute marks to put Naples up 2-1 into the break. Bouman then knotted the score just four minutes into the second half off a pass from Noah Powder, and both teams then settled into a back and forth that progressed to the eventual draw.

On July 12, Henderlong's right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner beat keeper Dane Jacomen in the 83rd minute to give FC Naples a come from behind 2-1 win over WSC in Naples, Florida. Juan Carlos Obregón converted on a penalty with a right footed shot to the high center of the goal just 14 minutes in to put WSC up 1-0, before Jayden Onen tied the match in the 33rd minute with right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner, assisted by Henderlong following a set piece situation. The match stayed tied at 1-1 at the break, with neither side breaking through until Henderlong's late score.

Obregón Looking To Boot A Record, With a Golden Season: Forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr.'s (New York, NY) 18 overall goals easily tops the team in all games played. Despite being held scoreless the past two matches, the 2024 USL League One All-League First Team forward has 14 USL League One goals, two more than Naples' Karsen Henderlong and South Georgia's Niall Reid-Stephan for the league lead. His 78 shots in league action are also first amongst all players and he is the only player to have started all contests in the club's first season. Obregón is just the sixth player to reach double digits in scoring for a USL League One squad in their first season. The record for most goals scored by a player in an expansion season is 16 by Ronaldo Damus (NTX/2019), followed by Ates Diouf (LEX/2023) - 15, and now Obregón with 14. He was a finalist for USL League One Player of the Month for May, and his goal at Naples on August 30 just four minutes into the match was the fastest goal in the brief history of WSC.

First Season Superlatives: In addition to Obregón's superlative season, there are a number of other key notes as the season winds down.

-WSC has used 27 players in the lineup thus far this season, with 11 appearing in at least 20 matches in league play thus far.

-While Obregón remains the team leader in most offensive categories including minutes played (2,338), there have been six other players with at least 1,500 MP thus far.

-In USL play, New York area natives played a big role in season one, with eight players from the area logging time. They have accounted for 25 of the club's 40 goals thus far, giving the back of the net a decided NY area edge so far.

- The Powder brothers, Samory and Noah (Edison, NJ), are the fifth pair of brothers to suit up as teammates in a League One match, and the first pair of brothers to be named to the USL League One Team of the Week as teammates in the same week (April 19 vs. Richmond). Noah has appeared in 20 matches with 16 starts and leads the club with 4 assists. Samory has started in 9 of his 21 appearances thus far.

-Since being acquired from Charleston on May 16, defender Josh Drack has been a stalwart, starting all 18 games, he has appeared in, and has led or is in the top three for the club in virtually all defensive categories.

-Prince Saydee has started 17 of the 22 games he has appeared in and remains second on the team in goals (5) and assists (3).

-Daniel Bouman has appeared in the second-most matches (25), with Jonathan Bolanos and Stephen Payne (24) right behind him. Bolanos' 33 chances created lead the club. Joel Johnson has started 19 of his 22 matches and is tied for second on the team with three assists.

-On the goalkeeping side, three players have appeared in net thus far, with Enrique Facussé starting the last seven matches since he was signed, and recording the club's first-ever fulltime home win over Texoma on Sept. 21. The club's other went to Dane Jacomen, who has started the wins at Texoma (Mar. 29) and Forward Madison (June 18) and the most matches in goal thus far (10) and leads the club in saves as well (32).

-On the team side, WSC's best scoring stretch has been the 7 matches from May 10-Jume 18, when they scored 2 goals or more in 5 of 7 matches. The streak started with a 3-2 loss to Charlotte and ended with a 2-1 @Madison.

Against Those Heading To The Postseason: WSC is 2-12-2 thus far against clubs holding a playoff spot.

Close Shaves Still Cut Deep: WSC is 2-8-4 (including their 3-0 forfeit win over Spokane) at home this season, and 1-13-6 when they entered the second 45 either tied or behind, They are 2-10 in one goal w/l decisions this season, and have been blanked five times, three times time at home.

Road Work: WSC has enjoyed more success away from their home turf in USL League one play, going 2-7-4 on the road. That includes wins at Madison and Texoma and a 4-4 tie at Richmond, which is the club's high mark for goals scored thus far this season.

Other League Leaders: Noah Powder's 4 assists put him tied for 11th, while Jonathan Bolanos 33 chances created rank 12th in the league.

On The Team Side: WSC enters the match 12th in scoring in USL League One with 35 goals, 8th in shots taken with 314, and tied for 6th in passing accuracy (81%) and passes. WSC has allowed the most goals in league play thus far (55) and has yet to record a clean sheet.

Other Honors:

Week Four; Defender Tobi Adewole (Cheverly, Md.) Jonathan Bolanos, Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. to the USL Bench.

Week Ten; Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to the USL Bench.

Week Eleven: Andrew Hammersley named to USL Bench.

Week Twelve: JC Obregón named to USL Bench.

Week Fourteen: Defender Josh Drack and Midfielder Prince Saydee named to USL Bench

Week Fifteen: Dean Guezen selected to USL Team of the week.

Week Sixteen: Prince Saydee, Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., and Head Coach Dave Carton were selected to USL Team of the week.

Week 19; Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 22: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 23: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 26: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 27- Bobby Pierre selected to USL Team of the week.

Week 28- Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench.

Week 29- Rashid Tetteh named to USL League One team of the week.

WSC's inaugural season partners in addition to Northwell Health and SCORE PT include; Leros Transportation Group - luxury transportation partner, Healthfirst - insurance partner, Manhattanville University - premier education partner, Pepsi Bottling Company of New York - beverage partner, RXR - luxury living/real estate partner, MSG Networks - broadcast partner, Breezemont Day Camp - summer day camp partner, Seatgeek - ticketing partner, and Benjamin's Steak House - steak house partner.

On The Air: All of WSC's USL League One matchups are seen locally on MSG Networks, with Sam Goldfarb calling the action for most home matches.

Up Next: WSC completes their first season at Portland on October 18 and Chattanooga on the 25th.

Date/Time of the Match October 12, 2025, 2 PM

Location: The Field at Memorial Stadium, Mount Vernon, NY

WSC's Record 4-15-8

Opponent FC Naples

Record 12-7-8

Head Coach Matt Poland

