Forward Madison FC Midfielder Isaac Angking Called up to Puerto Rico National Team

Published on October 9, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC midfielder, Isaac Angking, has been called up to play for the Puerto Rico national team in their upcoming friendly match. The Blue Hurricane are set to take on current World Cup Champions, Argentina, in Florida next Tuesday, October 14th.

This will be an incredible test for the Madison midfielder as he will face off against an extremely talented Argentina side, including legendary forward, Lionel Messi. Angking has proven his prowess coming to Forward on loan from USL Championship club, Rhode Island FC. In his time with Madison, he has logged six starts in 11 matches played, tallying 536 minutes with 83% passing accuracy, two goals and one assist for the Mingos.

This isn't the first time Angking has gotten the call up for Puerto Rico. In December 2020, Angking's international career began with an invite to the Puerto Rico National Team's January 2021 training camp. He made his debut on January 19, 2021, entering as a 68th-minute substitute in a 1-0 victory over the Dominican Republic. His first goal for Puerto Rico came on June 2nd of the same year, scoring the third goal in a 7-0 defeat of the Bahamas National Team.

The upcoming clash between Puerto Rico and Argentina was originally slated to be held on Monday, October 13th, in Chicago at Soldier Field but has since been moved to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale amid increasing tensions surrounding recent immigration crackdowns and protests in Chicago.

About Forward Madison FC: Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the Spring of 2019. The Flamingos were a USL League One playoff team in 2019, 2023, 2024, and have made an international name for themselves with a fun-loving, flamboyant brand. More information and registration for the team's weekly newsletter is available at www.forwardmadisonfc.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.







United Soccer League One Stories from October 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.