Forward Madison FC Sign Defender Turner Humphrey for 2026

Published on January 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed Defender, Turner Humphrey, for the 2026 Season, pending league and federation approval. Humphrey joins the Flamingos after spending 2025 with USL Championship club, Las Vegas Lights FC. The 25-year-old played in seven matches for the Lights, and tallied 392 minutes.

"We're excited to add a defender of Turner's quality to the group", said Forward Madison FC Sporting Director, Matt Cairns. "His comfort on the ball and physical profile make him a great fit for the team under Matt Glaeser."

Humphrey began his collegiate career with the University of California-Davis where he started in 18 of 20 matches for the Aggies in 2021, logging 1,184 minutes and being named to the Big West All-Conference All-Freshman Team. In 2022, Humphrey made a move to Oregon State University. During his time with the OSU Beavers, he started in 22 of 24 appearances, 17 of which he played the full 90 minutes, tallied one goal and one assist, and logged a total of 1,923 minutes for the team.

"Turner has the qualitative characteristics we look for in defenders," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach, Matt Glaeser. "He's a strong passer and solid in the duels. We feel that his physicality will help us this season and he's excited to come in and put his best foot forward in 2026."

Following his college career, Humphrey was selected 44th overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft by FC Dallas where he began playing for the club's official reserve team, North Texas SC, at the MLS Next Pro level. During the 2024 season with North Texas SC, Humphrey logged 1,635 minutes in 26 matches played, boasted an 89.1% passing accuracy, maintained seven clean sheets and ultimately helped lead the club to hoist the MLS Next Pro Cup Champion trophy.

"I'm really excited to be joining Forward Madison," Humphrey said. "This is a club that's hungry, ambitious, and backed by an incredible community. I can't wait to get to work and chase big goals together."

In 2025 Humphrey made the move to USL Championship side, Las Vegas Lights FC, where he started in two of four appearances for the club, and logged an 84.1% passing accuracy and 16 clearances in 199 minutes played. Forward Madison FC will look to the 6' 4" Defender's imposing physical presence and high-level experience to fortify the Mingo's defense as they head into the 2026 season.







United Soccer League One Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.