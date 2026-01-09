HOP Foundation Welcomes Executive Director Sarah Stickney

Created to expand Hearts of Pine's community-first impact programming, the non-profit Hearts of Pine Foundation is working across Maine using soccer as a force for good. The Foundation is proud to announce Sarah Stickney as the Foundation's Executive Director, working alongside Director of Impact Programming Noah Riskind to lead and expand these efforts.

Sarah spent the past decade building Portland Community Squash, where she served as Director of Operations and Development. Her work has centered on building sustainable, community-driven programming, aligning closely with the Hearts of Pine Foundation's commitment to access, equity, and long-term impact. In her role as Executive Director, Sarah will guide strategy, partnerships, and development as the Foundation scales its programming and infrastructure across Maine.

Joining her is Noah Riskind, whose work many in our community already know firsthand. As Director of Impact Programming, Noah has been instrumental in shaping and delivering the Foundation's on-the-ground efforts. From the Portland Soccer Project in local schools to community-based partnerships that use soccer to support social, emotional, and physical well-being. His leadership has helped turn belief into action, and vision into lived experience for young people across the state.

Together, Sarah and Noah will help steward the Hearts of Pine Foundation's growth, expanding after-school programming, building new safe-play spaces, removing financial barriers to gear and resources, and continuing to build a Maine where every young person has access to the game itself and to the community that comes with it.

