Tormenta FC Signs Midfielder Angelo Kelly-Rosales

Published on January 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC announces the arrival of Honduran midfielder Angelo Kelly to its 2026 USL League One roster, pending league and federation approval. Kelly joins the Ibises following a three-year tenure at One Knoxville SC, which ended with a championship win for the midfielder.

"I'm really excited to be reunited with Angelo again," Tormenta FC Head Coach Mark McKeever said. "Angelo has playoff USL Championship experience as well as being a USL League One champion at the club I previously recruited him to. Angelo will be a valuable resource both on and off the field, thanks to his exceptional qualities as a great human being, coupled with his immense talents on the field. He will be a great role model for the younger players in the first team as well as bleeding his influence and personality throughout the youth club and community as a whole. I can't wait to work with Angelo on the training ground every day."

The Honduran midfielder kicked off his professional career with USL Championship side Charleston Battery in 2018. In all his time at the Battery, Kelly registered a total of 97 appearances and nine assists. During his final season with the Championship club, he led the team in most appearances (29), tackles (70) and interceptions (47). Following his departure from Charleston, the Honduran midfielder spent one season at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, making 27 total appearances for the Championship side.

Kelly signed with One Knoxville SC in 2023 for their second year of League One play. During his time at One Knoxville, he played for current Tormenta FC Head Coach Mark McKeever.

The 32-year-old midfielder garnered seven goals and eight assists in his 96 total appearances for Knoxville. This past season, Kelly recorded an 81.4% passing accuracy, 32 clearances, 16 interceptions and 122 duels won, all while helping One Knox become the 2025 League One champions.

