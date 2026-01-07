Forward Madison FC Sign Stalwart Defender/Midfielder Collin McCamy

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed Defender/Midfielder, Collin McCamy, for the 2026 Season, pending league and federation approval. McCamy joins the Flamingos after a successful year with MLS Next club, NYCFC II. The 22 year old was a reliable force in the backline of NYCFC II, starting in 22 matches and logging 1,943 minutes played.

"We are delighted to bring Collin to Forward Madison," said Forward Madison FC Sporting Director, Matt Cairns. "His versatility, leadership and soccer IQ will be a huge asset to the team in 2026."

In 2021, McCamy began his collegiate career playing at Northwestern University where he remained all four years. The Raleigh, North Carolina-native logged 67 appearances for the Wildcats, contributing four goals and seven assists. McCamy was recognized as a three-time All-Big Ten selection, including a Second Team nod following his Senior year.

"We're excited to add Collin for 2026 and feel that he will be a great addition to the team," Forward Madison FC Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser, said. "He has a strong physical presence, great mentality and versatility positionally, which are all qualities we greatly value. I'm confident Collin will establish himself quickly in our environment."

McCamy made his first USL League One appearance in 2021 on an academy contract with North Carolina FC, logging the first two minutes of his professional career at Breese Stevens Field against the Mingos. His time with NCFC was cut short as he transitioned into his college career with the Northwestern Wildcats. During his collegiate years, McCamy also competed in USL League Two in the summers, playing in 2022 with Chicago FC United and again in 2024 with RKC Third Coast. After completing his senior season at Northwestern, McCamy became eligible for the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and was selected in the

second round with the 54th overall pick by New York City FC. He was subsequently loaned to NYCFC II where he appeared in 25 matches, scored one goal, and recorded three clean sheets.

"I'm super excited to be a part of such a great community and have the opportunity to bring a championship to Madison," McCamy said.

As he takes the pitch again at Breese Stevens Field, this time as a Flamingo, the club will look to the 6' 2" Defender to be a formidable presence and a leader on the backline and in the midfield. As Forward Madison FC continues to rebuild most of their roster from the previous year, McCamy stands to be a tremendous addition to strengthening the team's defense and setting a new tone for the club in the 2026 season.

