Forward Madison FC Signs Versatile Midfielder Enrique Machasen on Loan for 2026

Published on January 12, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed Defensive-Midfielder, Enrique Xavier Machasen Wilkins, on loan from Club Deportivo Universitario, pending league and federation approval. Machasen, a 22-year-old Panama-native, has been having a meteoric rise in the Liga Panameña, the top league in Panama.

"We're excited to add Enrique to the team," Forward Madison FC Sporting Director, Matt Cairns, said. "His energy, competitiveness and all-action style in the midfield will quickly endear him to the Flock and make a strong impact in the league."

Machasen made his professional debut at age 19 in 2023 and has already racked up 37 starts in his 57 appearances playing for Club Deportivo Universitario in the Liga Panameña. Machasen's energy and knowledge of the game allow him the versatility to play in various central roles for his club. Having tallied 2,373 minutes of play, Machasen has not only established himself as a reliable anchor in the midfield but also an offensive threat having notched two goals and two assists during his time with CD Universitario. Machasen helped see his club finish first in the Western Conference of Liga Panameña in 2025, making it to the Quarter Finals where they fell to Alianza FC in penalties.

"We're very excited to welcome Enrique," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "He is a dynamic, versatile and mobile two-way midfielder. Coming out of a very physical league in Panama, we anticipate him to bring energy, effort and enthusiasm to our environment this season."

The addition of Machasen further drops the average age of the working roster for Forward Madison FC to 23-years-old compared to that of the 2025 squad's 27-year-old average player age. The technical staff will look to these young players to bring the hunger and energy needed to get Forward Madison FC back into form for playoff and championship contention which they narrowly missed out on in 2025.

"My first goal is to become a champion with this club," said Machasen. "I will give my maximum effort in every play, every day, always giving 100% to my team. I'm excited to be part of this club and I'm ready to achieve great things with my teammates and in life".

Forward Madison FC will begin their Season Eight campaign on the road against One Knoxville SC on March 14th. The Mingos will host their 2026 Home Opener on May 16th against Detroit City FC in the club's first Prinx Tires USL Cup match at Breese Stevens Field.







United Soccer League One Stories from January 12, 2026

Forward Madison FC Signs Versatile Midfielder Enrique Machasen on Loan for 2026 - Forward Madison FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.