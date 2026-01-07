Richmond Kickers Sign Versatile Midfielder Austin Amer

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers have signed midfielder Austin Amer, the club announced Wednesday. A native of Tampa, Florida, Amer comes to Richmond with multiple years of experience across both USL League One and European competition, bringing a box-to-box presence and a long-range shooting threat to the Kickers midfield.

Amer joins the Kickers after a pair of stints with German clubs SV Eintracht Nordhorn and Sportfreunde Lotte. During the 2024-25 campaign Amer helped SV Eintracht Nordhorn earn promotion, scoring 13 goals for the club. A skilled passer and opportunistic scorer, Amer capitalized on multiple chances from outside the 18-yard box.

"Austin Amer brings experience in USL League One, along with time abroad competing in Germany and growing as a young professional," Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky said. "He has very good passing range, enters the box late to finish consistently, and his time competing in Europe has honed his defending skills while enhancing his soccer acumen. We look forward to his no-nonsense approach in the midfield and his influence in the locker room."

A product of the Orlando City Academy system at the U-16 level, Amer returned to his boyhood club, playing two seasons for Orlando City B in 2019 and 2020. He made 33 appearances in USL League One, logging more than 2,000 minutes.

"I've known about the Kickers since I was young and have played at City Stadium a few times," Amer said. "The fans and atmosphere were always great, I'm really excited to be a part of the organization and can't wait to get started."

A product of the Barca Residency Academy in Casa Grande, Arizona, Amer played for FC Barcelona's first and only youth residency soccer program in the United States during the 2018-2019 seasons before signing with Orlando City B.

Signing pending league and federation approval.

Richmond Kickers Roster as of January 7, 2026

Goalkeepers: Yann Fillion, James Sneddon

Defenders: Griffin Garnett, Beckett Howell, Ethan Kos, Sam Layton, Daniel Moore, Mujeeb Murana

Midfielders: Austin Amer, Hayden Anderson, Dakota Barnathan, Nils Seufert

Forwards: Darwin Espinal, Landon Johnson, Josh Kirkland, Tarik Pannholzer







