One Knoxville SC Announces Roster Updates Ahead of the 2026 Season

Published on November 24, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







Knoxville, TN - One Knoxville SC announced today the players returning for the 2026 season and those out of contract as of the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Following a USL League One Championship season including a Players' Shield, Number 1 seeding and of course, the USL League One Final in front of a sold-out Covenant Health Park, One Knoxville SC expresses its gratitude to all members of this historic roster.

The Club is excited to announce that Head Coach Ian Fuller, Ilija Ilic, Brendan Pulley, and the following players will be returning for the 2026 season:

Jordan Skelton

Scott McLeod

Dani Fernandez

Jaheim Brown

Abel Caputo

Mikkel Goeling

Nico Rosamilia

Babacar Diene

Stavros Zarokostas

The following players are currently out of contract and will be departing One Knoxville SC. The Club wishes all the best to:

Sean Lewis

Heath Martin

Sivert Haugli

Angelo Kelly

Kempes Tekiela

Gio Calixtro

Mark Doyle

Kimarni Smith

Lucas Meek

The Club is still in discussions with James Thomas, Stuart Ritchie, Johan Garibay and Nic Lemen regarding their future.

The Club would also like to thank assistant coach, Aaron Rucker, for his contributions to the Club in 2025 and wishes him all the best as he departs the technical staff.

One Knoxville SC would like to express a special appreciation to Callum Johnson as he has decided to retire from professional soccer and close his career as a USL League One Champion. Callum Johnson, signed back in 2023 ahead of the Club's inaugural season in the USL League One, has been a mainstay in Knoxville's midfield making 81 appearances in the USL League One, starting in 65 of those and playing over 5,500 minutes across 3 seasons. Not only will he be remembered for his contributions on the field, but for the impact he has had on the culture of One Knoxville SC.

Callum started his professional career as the 42nd MLS Draft Pick in 2022 by LA Galaxy after a National Championship career at Clemson.

Since, he has established himself as a One Knoxville SC legend and will always have a home here in Knoxville.

All roster updates are pending league and federation approval. Additional announcements will be made over the coming months as the team prepares for the 2026 season.

For all One Knoxville SC news and updates, visit oneknoxsc.com/news or visit oneknoxsc social channels.







