Hearts Midfielder Ollie Wright Nominated for League Player of the Month Award

Published on September 5, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

PORTLAND, Maine - Portland Hearts of Pine midfielder Ollie Wright has been nominated for the USL League One Player of the Month award for August, the league announced today.

Wright scored two goals and added three assists last month, turning in a number of stellar performances that saw Hearts rise above the playoff line as the league heads into the home stretch. He is joined as a nominee by FC Naples forward Karsen Henderlong, AV Alta FC goalkeeper Denzil Smith, and South Georgia Tormenta FC midfielder Mason Tunbridge.

On August 24, during Portland's first road trip to fellow expansion side Westchester SC, Wright powered Hearts to a 3-2 win with a goal and then an assist on Nathan Messer's eventual matchwinner. Wright's performance saw him named to the USL League One Team of the Week for Week 25, the London-born winger's fifth league award of the season.

Wright then wrapped the month up with a goal and two assists in a 4-2 win over Charlotte Independence on August 30, a dominant performance that earned him his second Player of the Week honor this season.

Player of the Month is determined by fan vote, which goes live today at 2:30 p.m. on the league's website. The poll will close next Monday at Noon ET and the league will announce the winner on Thursday, September 11, at 1:00 p.m. ET.







