Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. One Knoxville SC

Published on September 5, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC midfielder Conor Doyle

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC is back in front of its home crowd this Saturday, September 6, to host One Knoxville SC at 7:30 p.m. in USL League One action.

Saturday will be the third meeting between the two clubs this season, with Tormenta's first result falling 3-0. The second meeting resulted in the Ibis just missing out on collecting points in a 2-1 defeat. The lone goalscorer was Barbadian forward Niall Reid-Stephen, who put South Georgia ahead, securing his fifth goal of the season.

Tormenta heads into this match coming off a dominant 4-0 win over Forward Madison. This match marked the Ibis' second clean sheet of the season and their second-ever USL League One 4-0 victory. Goalkeeper Austin Pack made a crucial penalty save in the 16th minute of the game, which set the tone of the match. Pack's save made him the first-ever keeper in league history to reach five penalty kick saves. Minutes before halftime, Reid-Stephen scored two back-to-back goals, giving Tormenta a 2-0 lead. Just as the match was nearing an end, Somali forward Handwalla Bwana extended the lead to 3-0. Just moments later, defender Makel Rasheed met a deep cross with a diving header in the 87th minute, securing Tormenta's three points.

Tormenta captain Conor Doyle recently reached 50 appearances for the club. At the start of this season, Doyle ranked third for the most appearances in USL League One with 145. Doyle has tallied 16 games played this season, with six of them being starts. The midfielder also held second in the USL League One all-time in assists at the beginning of the season. Doyle has maintained a passing accuracy of over 80% throughout this 2025 season.

South Georgia Interim Head Coach Mark McKeever will face his former club, One Knoxville, in this upcoming match. McKeever served as head coach for the club for almost two seasons, acquiring a 32-23-16 record. Tormenta will also face former Ibis defender Jordan Skelton, who began with the club's League Two side before earning a pro contract and playing for Tormenta during the 2019 and 2020 League One seasons. While with the club's pro side, Skelton appeared in 23 matches, making 23 starts. He also recorded 102 clearances and 111 duels won.

One Knoxville has played a total of 21 games this season, accumulating 38 points so far. They are tied on points with Spokane Velocity FC, but Knoxville currently sits in third. Some of Knoxville's biggest threats are forward Babacar Diene and defender Stuart Ritchie. Diene has made 21 appearances and has scored five goals, while Ritchie has created 29 chances in his 18 appearances.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Tormenta Stadium. The Ibis will be on the road for its next atch on Saturday, September 13, taking on Greenville Triumph SC at 7:00 p.m. at Paladin Stadium. Additionally, Paws & Claws Night will make a return on Saturday, September 27, for the second time this season. Fans can bring along their four-legged furry friends and enjoy $3 White Claws all night long. Don't miss out and get your tickets now.

