Match Preview: Texoma FC vs Union Omaha

Published on September 5, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

PAPILLION, NE - Los Pájaros travel to Union Omaha on Saturday, September 6, at 2:00 PM CST. Both sides are fighting to solidify their spot in the USL League One playoffs with fewer than eight games remaining for Los Pájaros.

Hello Old Friend

For the third time this season, Texoma FC will face off against reigning USL League One champions Union Omaha. Each meeting between these two sides has marked a key milestone. The first matchup saw Texoma earn the first win in club history, which became the catalyst for an impressive seven-game unbeaten streak in league play.

The second meeting came in the USL Jägermeister Cup. Following the departure of Head Coach Dominic Casciato, assistant coach Vincenzo Candela stepped up as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. In desperate need of a turnaround in form, Omaha's win against Texoma at home gave Los Buhos the push they needed to climb within a point of the playoffs with two games in hand.

As Close As It Gets

The playoff race is heating up! While Texoma FC currently sits in the final playoff spot in eighth place, five different teams have the opportunity to overtake them. Thirteenth-place Forward Madison is only three points out of a playoff position, sitting second from the bottom of the table, and this Saturday's opponent, Union Omaha, is just one point behind. With so little separating eighth through thirteenth place, every point is crucial for teams fighting for postseason contention.

Players to Watch

JP Jordan: The Keller native has picked up right where he left off since returning from injury. Jordan continues to prove to Coach Forbes his importance to the squad, showcasing incredible technical ability on the ball and a tireless work rate off it.

Ozzie Ramos: Viewed by the Texoma FC coaching staff as the "fourth coach" on the field, Ramos combines tactical intelligence with technical skill. He is proving himself as one of the most underrated players in USL League One.







