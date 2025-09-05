Match Preview: Antelope Valley FC vs FMFC

Published on September 5, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC head to Lancaster, California this weekend to take on Antelope Valley FC. AV Alta currently sit in seventh in the league table, and FMFC will look to bring the fight as they continue to hunt for precious points to put them above the playoff line. With only eight matches left in their season, the Flamingos need to finish the season strong in their win column.

Saturday's match vs AV Alta will kickoff at 9:30pm CST and fans can catch all of the action at The Green Room Public House for the Official Watch Party sponsored by White Claw.

LAST MATCH RECAP - FMFC VS TORMENTA

Forward started off in control, maintaining most of the possession early on and winning an early corner that they weren't able to convert. Boyce took a rip in the 8' that was deflected out for another corner. Crull sent in a beautiful ball, but the Mingos were unable to connect. Forward continued on the attack and a shot from Galindrez drew a handball from Tormenta's, Conor Doyle, in the 18 yard box, winning a Madison penalty in the 14'. Boyce took the penalty, struck it well, but Tormenta keeper, Austin Pack, was able to make the save to keep the match scoreless. Crull sent in another amazing ball into the box in the 18' but the 'Gos, again, were unable to connect. Forward stayed on the attack, consistently applying the pressure on Tormenta. Brown sailed another ball into the box in the 22' that went out for a third Mingo's corner. Madison won yet another corner in the 24' and a fifth corner in the 26' but continued to be unable to convert from them. Things started to get chippy in the 30' when Tormenta's Mason Tunbridge had a studs-up tackle on Devin Boyce that earned him a yellow card. Despite a dominant performance by Forward, Tormenta broke the deadlock in the 34' with a goal from Reid-Stephen. Reid-Stephen, again, found the back of the net only three minutes later to put Tormenta up 2-0 in the 37'. Bartman forced a save in the 46' as the 'Gos fought to take one back before half. Despite a flurry of chances, Madison entered the break down 2-0.

Forward started off strong in the second half, winning a dangerous free kick in the 47', but they were unable to convert. The match continued on fast-paced and chippy with tempers flaring from both teams. Forward sent in some fresh legs in the 63' with three substitutes, including a first FMFC appearance for Dean Boltz. Angking's first touch of the match was a shot that ricocheted off of the crossbar in the 64'. Brown nearly had a goal in the 78' with a tremendous header that went just wide of the frame. FMFC kept on the attack, knowing a loss or even a draw wouldn't be enough tonight. Tormenta found a third goal in the 83' and a fourth in the 87' as FMFC refused to enter a defensive shape, knowing they had to score. The Mingos never let off the gas, but despite 60% possession, 12 shots, seven corners, and outpassing Tormenta 452 passes to their 306, Forward was unable to find the comeback and fell 4-0.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on AV Alta.

Converting Set Pieces: Forward won seven corner kicks and one penalty kick in their last match against South Georgia Tormenta, but were unable to convert on any of them. Being clinical and burying these chances could be pivotal in finding a crucial result this weekend.

Score first: Knowing a draw won't cut it, the Mingos will go on the attack immediately and need to net an early goal so that they can control the shape of play from there.

Believe: Though it's been a tough season in terms of results, this team is strong. Their prowess on the field has been evident as they consistently finish matches as the stronger side on the stats sheet. The Mingos need to trust that they're the better team, finish their chances, and take all three points.

SNAPSHOT: #AVvMAD

Saturday, September 6th, 2025

9:30pm CST Kickoff

Breese Stevens Field

2025 USL LEAGUE ONE RECORD

MAD: 4-8-10

AV: 7-6-9







