Wright Named to USL League One Team of the Week

Published on October 23, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

PORTLAND, Maine - Portland Hearts of Pine midfielder Ollie Wright has been named to the USL League One Team of the Week for Week 33, the league announced today.

This is Wright's 10th honor this season, having previously been named to the Team of the Week for weeks 12, 15, 16, 19, 25, 26, 29, and 30. He was the league's Player of the Week in Week 12, and Player of the Month for August.

Against Westchester SC on Saturday, Wright scored a penalty in the 47th minute to help Hearts secure a playoff-clinching tie.

UP NEXT: With a playoff berth confirmed, Portland Hearts of Pine (10-11-7, seventh place) now set their sights on a top four berth and the home quarterfinal that will come with it. Needing to win their final two regular season matches to have a chance of hosting, Hearts take on Spokane Velocity (14-8-6, 3rd place) at Fitzpatrick Stadium at 6:30 p.m. tonight. The match will stream live on NESN+ and ESPN+.

USL League One Team of the Week - Week 33

GK - Sean Lewis (One Knoxville SC)

D - Charlie Ostrem (Union Omaha)

D - Bobby Pierre (Westchester SC)

D - Makel Rasheed (South Georgia Tormenta FC)

M - Yaniv Bazini (South Georgia Tormenta FC)

M - Max Schneider (Union Omaha)

M - Kempes Tekiela (One Knoxville SC)

M - Ollie Wright (Portland Hearts of Pine)

F - Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. (Westchester SC - also Player of the Week)

F - Sergio Ors Navarro (Union Omaha)

F - Sebastián Vivas (South Georgia Tormenta FC)

Coach - Vincenzo Candela (Union Omaha)

Bench - Ricardo Jérez (Chattanooga Red Wolves SC), Sebastian Cruz (AV Alta FC), Teddy Baker (Texoma FC), Eduardo Blancas (AV Alta FC), Jimmie Villalobos (AV Alta FC), Luis Gil (Spokane Velocity), Aaron Lombardi (Chattanooga Red Wolves SC)







