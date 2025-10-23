A New Era Has Begun

Published on October 23, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

It's been one week since we announced our new Head Coach and Sporting Director and we are still fired up! We have named Éamon Zayed to lead us in our first professional season!

Zayed is a Dublin, Ireland native with an 18-season playing career and most recently coached the Northern Colorado Hailstorm.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to be named the first-ever Head Coach and Sporting Director of Corpus Christi as we prepare for our inaugural season in USL League One. I want to sincerely thank Dr. Kingsley for his unwavering belief in me and for entrusting me with this tremendous opportunity.

Corpus Christi will be a club that proudly reflects the identity, values, and rich traditions of this great city. I am fully committed to building something special- both on and off the pitch- that our community can truly be proud of." - Coach Éamon Zayed

Open Professional Tryout

Coach Éamon Zayed is already hard at work to build a team Corpus Christi can be proud of!

With that said, our first professional tryout has been scheduled for Nov. 22-23 at our Corpus Christi Multi-Sport Complex. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the tryout running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Coach Zayed is planning to host three tryouts in total. More information on future tryouts will be released in the near future.

