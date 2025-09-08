Help Launch the Official CCFC Supporters Group

Published on September 8, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







Corpus Christi FC is inviting passionate fans to our Fan Supporters Group Meeting on Thursday, September 11th. This is your chance to connect with fellow supporters, share ideas, and help shape the atmosphere for match days and beyond.

RSVP is required to receive the meeting location. Food and refreshments to be provided (while supplies last).

Let's build the energy, the chants, and the traditions that will define our club for years to come. Whether you've been with us since day one or you're just joining the movement, we want your voice to be heard.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 11th @ 6 PM

Location: Secret - RSVP to find out!







