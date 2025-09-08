Fort Wayne Football Club Adds 3 to Front Office Staff

Fort Wayne Football Club announced Monday it has bolstered its front office staff with the additions of Kassie Taksey as Chief Revenue Officer, Kane Clark as Ticket Sales Associate, and Christy Pinkley as Merchandising Manager.

Taksey will oversee development and implementation of all revenue-generating activities, including ticket sales, sponsorships, merchandising, media rights, and premium seating, as Fort Wayne FC prepares to move into its new stadium, Fort Wayne FC Park, in 2026. Fort Wayne FC Park, a state-of-the-art, soccer specific stadium is being built at Bass Road and I-69.

Taksey joins Fort Wayne FC with almost three decades of experience in sales, marketing and media, most recently as General Sales Manager with Kensington Digital Media. Taksey oversaw the sales team for three Warsaw-area radio stations from 2023 to 2025, spurring a massive increase of sales.

From 2020 to 2023, Taksey was General Sales Manager at Federated Media, supervising the sales team for three Fort Wayne-based radio stations. With Mastodon Sports Properties-Learfield Sports, Taksey designed and implemented marketing plans for six Purdue Fort Wayne sports teams between 2012 and 2020, helping to grow sponsorship relationships with local businesses and media partners.

Taksey, a Churubusco native, is a 1999 graduate of Ball State.

Clark, a Decatur native and 2024 graduate of Indiana Tech, most recently worked as a sales representative for S. Abraham & Sons, managing retail accounts for convenience stores with an emphasis on sales growth, product placement and client relationships. He has also worked in audio/video production for the Fort Wayne Komets professional hockey team.

Pinkley, a graduate of Fort Wayne's Homestead High School, has worked with Fort Wayne Football Club in a game-day capacity since its inception but is moving into a full-time role. She will handle the club's acquisition, and sales, of merchandise as the club transitions to playing in the professional level of USL League One in 2026.

Fort Wayne FC is currently accepting $25 season ticket deposits for the 2026 season. Fans are encouraged to place deposits to reserve their spot in line for when the seat selection process begins later this fall. Full season ticket pricing is at FortWayneFC.com.







