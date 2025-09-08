Spokane Velocity FC Return Home to Secure a 2-1 Victory over Westchester FC

SPOKANE, WA - Spokane Velocity FC bounced back in a return to their home pitch to take a 2-1 victory against Westchester FC. This victory leaves Spokane Velocity FC as the sole team in second place in USL League One standings.

Westchester FC would score the opening goal of the match in the 36th minute. USL League One leading scorer Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. found himself with the ball, and just enough runway to dribble into the right side of the penalty area to get off a clean shot. The ball floated just past Spokane Velocity FC goalkeeper Carlos Merancio and into the left side of the net.

"It was a game we knew was going to be tough, especially when you are playing against the leading goal scorer in the league. We went into the game with a plan and we knew, if we stuck to our plan, we would have the edge and that's what we did. Even when the other team scores, we know that we just have to respond and not panic," said Velocity FC's Andre Lewis.

Spokane Velocity FC was able to find the equalizer just four minutes later with a beautiful team play. David Garcia got the ball to Luis Gil with a backwards pass who quickly dumped off a pass to his left for Andre Lewis. He was able to deliver a clean strike to match the score. This goal marks Andre Lewis' first of the 2025 regular season, after scoring four in Spokane Velocity FC's inaugural season.

Spokane Velocity FC wasn't done yet as they managed to score another goal in the 59th minute. A picture perfect cross from Lucky Opara connected with Jalen Crisler for a powerful header getting by Westchester FC goalkeeper Enrique Facussé. Not only was this Jalen Crisler's first goal of the season, it was his first in USL League One.

"Jalen is an incredible teammate and person. Really happy for him to get his first goal for Spokane, and even more important that it was in front of his family," said Velocity FC Head Coach Leigh Veidman.

Jalen Crisler's gave his thoughts on tonight's 3-point win:

"It was great being back at home and being able to rebound from a tough result last weekend. The boys put in an absolute shift and it was great to be able to come away with the three points at home. It's massive for us to capitalize with our remaining home games and give the fans what they deserve. It was a great response and team effort and we will need to continue to build on this result with a tough stretch of matches coming up."

Westchester FC's best chance would come in the 66th minute with a near goal. Conor McGlynn launched a powerful shot from a set piece just outside of the penalty arc. What may have been an easier save turned into a difficult read when the ball ricocheted off of defender Jalen Crisler. However, Carlos Merancio was able to get on top of the ball and stop the attack.

Velocity FC Head Coach Leigh Veidman gave his final thoughts on how crucial these final matches will be and the ongoing support from the Spokane community:

"It was amazing to be home. It's always important to use your home advantage to get results but even more so in the final push of the season. We appreciate the fans and everything they gave us tonight. Looking forward, we need every person in Spokane we can get to pack ONE Spokane Stadium in our final three home games this season. The support of this community means the world to these players."

Following Saturday's win, Spokane Velocity FC will travel to Sherman, Texas to play Texoma FC on Saturday, September 13. The match is set to kickoff at 5 PM PT and can be streamed on ESPN+. For tickets to this match, visit https://www.uslspokane.com/velocity-fc-tickets/.







