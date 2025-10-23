Red Wolves Academy Launches Free Soccer Program for Young Athletes with Disabilities

Published on October 23, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







The Chattanooga Red Wolves Academy, in partnership with the Pass It Forward Foundation, is launching a new community program that opens the game of soccer to young athletes with disabilities. The US Youth Soccer TOPSoccer program (The Outreach Program for Soccer) gives children with physical or intellectual challenges a chance to learn, play, and connect through the sport, completely free of charge.

According to US Youth Soccer, "TOPSoccer was formed to perpetuate the US Youth Soccer mission statement, which is, in part, 'to foster the physical, mental and emotional growth and development of America's youth through the sport of soccer at all levels of age and competition.' There are thousands of children with disabilities who need and can be provided with the opportunity to play soccer through the TOPSoccer program."

TOPSoccer is a nationwide initiative pairing athletes with volunteer "Buddies" who offer on-field guidance and encouragement. Chattanooga's version of the program will be led by certified coaches and trained professionals who tailor each session to each player's abilities and goals.

"We are excited to continue to grow the game and open new doors within our community, knocking down barriers that have previously been there," said Luke Winter, Academy Sporting Director. "So many people can be positively influenced by this program, and I'm looking forward to getting it off the ground and welcoming new players to the Wolfpack."

The Red Wolves Academy's TOPSoccer sessions will take place on Thursdays from 7:00-8:00 p.m. at Camp Jordan Park, Field 5A, beginning October 16 and continuing through November 6. Ages 4-16 are welcome to join and will be split into groups based on ability.

Organizers say the goal goes beyond teaching soccer. Players will build confidence, teamwork, and perseverance through activities that highlight cooperation, inclusion, and fun.

Families can register now through PlayMetrics.







United Soccer League One Stories from October 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.