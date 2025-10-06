Chattanooga Reclaims League One Lead with Draw against Greenville

Published on October 6, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga and Greenville Triumph play to a scoreless draw at CHI Memorial Stadium. With the draw, the Red Wolves regain the top spot in the USL League One with just three fixtures remaining as the club looks to capture the Players' Shield.

Omar Hernandez nearly opened the scoring in the 8th minute. Hernandez brought the ball down and struck the ball beautifully on frame forcing a stretching save out of the visiting keeper.

Later on in the half, Greenville looked to counter, and they did. The Triumph were able to get a shot on frame, but it was denied by Jason Smith.

Aaron Lombardi was able to generate a chance not too long after that. After the ball was cleared out to Lombardi who stood at the edge of the eighteen-yard box, he hit it first time off the volley. The shot was straight at the opposition's keeper but would be a tough save.

The two sides finished the half goalless.

Lombardi and Chattanooga created the first chance of the second half in the 64th minute. Lombardi played a nice pass into the path of Matthew Bentley splitting the Triumph's defensive line. Bentley, from about six yards out, hit the shot first time but his shot attempt would go just wide.

Smith had a comfortable save in the 79th minute to keep Greenville scoreless. An early cross was whipped in and headed on frame, but Smith dove comfortably to his left to make the save.

Eric Kinzner made an excellent tackle in the 83rd minute to break up a goal-scoring opportunity. Kinzner tracked back and slid over challenging the Greenville Triumph player ultimately winning the challenge and a goal kick.

Substitute Greyson Mercer had an impact on the game in the 89th minute as he twisted and turned his defender to get down the line and deliver a cross. The cross found teammate Zahir Vasquez, another Red Wolves substitute, but it was headed over the bar.

Smith would make a pivotal save on the last kick of the game pushing a cross over the bar.

The two teams would finish the match scoreless, but the point would be enough to give Chattanooga the top spot in the table.

Chattanooga's next match will come against Forward Madison on Saturday, October 11th at 6:00 PM.

The Red Wolves will play one final regular season home fixture versus Westchester on October 25th.

This team isn't just making a statement. CHI isn't just offering a stadium. The

Chattanooga Red Wolves are an EXPERIENCE. Don't miss your chance to catch the

hottest team in Chattanooga back in the DEN on Saturday, October 25th at 7:00 PM.

Experience the energy.

Purchase tickets with the link below:

http://www.chattredwolves.com

Chattanooga is RED!







