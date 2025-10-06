Spokane Velocity FC Ink Two-Year Contract Extension with Coach Veidman Ahead of Historic Launch of Promotion-Relegation

Published on October 6, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Leigh Veidman, the coach who took Spokane Velocity FC from expansion team to the top of the USL League One table in 18 months, is staying put.Veidman and the club recently agreed to a contract extension that keeps Veidman on the Velocity FC sideline through the 2027 season.

"Leigh's dedication to his staff, players, fans and the Spokane community has been evident since day one" said Ryan Harnetiaux, Managing Partner of Aequus Sports, LLC. "There has always been strong alignment in our values and ambitions for the club, and this extension strengthens the foundation we have built and gives us consistency as we prepare the club for the historic launch of promotion-relegation in the United States."

Since joining Velocity FC staff just weeks before the club's inaugural season in USL League One, Veidman has cultivated a culture of winning that is rare for young organizations. In 2024, the club's debut season, Velocity FC not only made the league playoffs, but advanced to the championship game. In year two, Velocity FC has posted an impressive 13-5-9 record and currently sits just three points out of first place.

"We're thrilled to have Leigh continue as the Velocity FC head coach. His relentless pursuit of excellence, his vision for the team, and his genuine connection with the Spokane community have been transformative," said Gareth Smith, Velocity's Sporting Director. "Just as importantly, his values and approach align perfectly with the club's ambition, and we want to ensure we have and retain the very best coaches and leaders driving us forward. The excitement within the club and the city is undeniable, and we're eager to see what the next chapter brings under his leadership."

During his tenure in Spokane, Veidman built a high-character, high-performance team, created a positive environment for players and staff, and developed a strong connection with Spokane's fans, youth players, and local stakeholders. He embodies the qualities Velocity FC seeks in a leader: ambition, accountability, and vision.

For his part, Veidman is ecstatic to be staying in Spokane for the next two years.

"We laid a strong foundation together in 2024 and are working hard collectively to build on that this season and beyond," he said. "Thank you to the ownership, investors, staff, players, partners and our amazing fanbase for your unwavering support. I'm excited to continue developing a team that makes the Spokane community proud!"

Veidman, who grew up in Liverpool, England, came to the United States in 2008 to play soccer at Iowa Western Community College, where he holds records for career goals (41) and career points (91), earned All-Conference honors twice and was named an All-American in 2010. He earned more All-Conference accolades at the University of Texas at Brownsville, and Bellevue University in Nebraska, where he completed his bachelor's degree.

His coaching career launched in 2012 with the Bellevue Soccer Club, while he was still a student. Veidman followed that with assistant coaching jobs at Midland University and the Des Moines Menace of USL League Two. He moved into USL Championship in 2019 as an assistant coach with the Fresno FC and helped guide the team to the playoffs. In 2021, he joined Oklahoma City Energy as an assistant coach, only to be promoted to interim head coach within a few months. He won three of his first four matches and took the club to playoff contention. In 2023 he joined the Charleston Battery coaching staff as an assistant and helped the club to the USL Championship title that season. He was named Velocity's head coach in November 2023.

This extension and its timing reflect the club's goal to compete consistently at the highest level while growing sustainably. The enthusiasm within the club and city is high as Velocity FC looks forward to the next chapter under Veidman's guidance.

Velocity FC will take on Tormenta FC on Saturday, October 11 at ONE Spokane Stadium for their final home match before they go on a 3-match road trip to conclude their 2025 regular season. USL League One Playoffs begin the first week of November with high chances of Velocity FC hosting their first playoff match.

For tickets to the final home match of the regular season, visit www.uslspokane.com/velocity-fc-single-match-tickets/







