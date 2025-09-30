Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Appoint New General Manager

Chattanooga, TN - The Chattanooga Red Wolves Soccer Club proudly announces the appointment of Patrick Mashburn as the club's new General Manager. A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Mashburn brings a strong record of integrative marketing, branding, and organizational leadership. In this role, he will oversee the club's business operations while advancing the organization's long-term sustainability and market presence. Head Coach and Technical Director Scott Mackenzie will continue to lead all soccer operations and on-field performance.

"We're thrilled to welcome Patrick to the Red Wolves family. His diverse background in media, marketing, and community engagement makes him uniquely suited to lead our business operations as we continue to grow. Patrick has the vision and energy to help elevate our club off the field while supporting the continued progress we're making on it," the Red Wolves' Board of Directors said in a statement.

Among his past roles, Mashburn worked with executive leadership at Unity Environmental University to strengthen the institution's brand identity across digital, print, and social platforms. Prior to his work in higher education, he established himself in the media industry with Cumulus Media, leading teams and launching new stations while working cross-functionally with sales, programming, and promotions to deliver integrated campaigns. His expertise in brand development and community connection positions him to guide the Red Wolves through their next phase of growth.

"Having spent much of my life in Chattanooga, I have seen the incredible growth of soccer in our city and throughout the region. It is an honor to join the Chattanooga Red Wolves and help strengthen our connection with fans and the community," said Mashburn. "CHI Memorial Stadium provides an outstanding atmosphere for the sport. Fans from across the area have embraced 'The Den,' and I am eager to welcome even more visitors. There is so much potential here and I'm excited to get to work with our staff, players, and fans to continue building something truly special."

The Red Wolves currently lead the league heading into playoffs and are preparing for the 2026 USL League One season with energy and optimism. Backed by a talented roster and a passionate fan base, the club is well-positioned for success. With Mashburn at the helm, the Red Wolves will continue to foster a winning culture off the field.







