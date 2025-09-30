Knoxville Hosts Chattanooga in Biggest Match in Club History

September 30, 2025

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.- No. 2 One Knoxville SC hosts in-state rivals No. 1 Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Wednesday, Oct. 1, in the biggest match in club history. The game will be played at 6:30 p.m. EST and streamed on ESPN+ for fans unable to attend.

The winner will move into first place in USL League One with just four regular-season games remaining. A top-four finish guarantees a home playoff match, but finishing first secures home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

One Knox enters unbeaten at Covenant Health Park, though they face their toughest test. A draw will not be enough; only a win will put them at the top of the table. The club is coming off a 1-0 victory over Charlotte Independence that clinched its first playoff berth.

Chattanooga, which has led the standings for most of the season, suffered a 3-0 loss to Union Omaha in its last outing, leaving the door open for Knoxville to overtake them.

Chattanooga has objectively been the best team during the season. The Red Wolves have the best record and goal differential. They are also top four in goals, while being tied with Knoxville for most clean sheets in the league.

This is the biggest game in the history of One Knoxville SC, and the biggest of the 2025 season for USL League One, and it's happening here in the Old City. Even though it's a weekday, the club is calling on fans to show up and be a part of One Knox history.







