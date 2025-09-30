Reid-Stephen Named League One Player of the Week

South Georgia Tormenta FC forward Niall Reid-Stephen

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC forward Niall Reid-Stephen has been named USL League One Player of the Week after a standout performance against the Richmond Kickers, where he recorded a brace and an assist. Forward Yaniv Bazini and midfielder Connor Doyle were also recognized with honorable mentions for their contribution in the 4-2 victory.

The Barbadian forward registered two goals and one assist in his meeting against Richmond Kickers last Saturday. Reid-Stephen doubled Tormenta's lead in the 20th minute and later assisted forward Taylor Gray's first goal of the season. Reid-Stephen sealed the win with another goal in the 76th minute. This marks Reid-Stephen's fifth Team of the Week appearance this season.

Israeli forward Bazini earned an honorable mention after scoring the opening goal in the match. Bazini won the ball from the Richmond defender on the ground and calmly placed the ball past the keeper into the left corner. This marked Bazini's third consecutive goal in the past three matches.

Tormenta FC captain Connor Doyle also received his first Team of the Week mention of the season. In the match against the Kickers, the midfielder tallied his first assist of the regular season after linking up with Reid-Stephen. Doyle made 42 accurate passes during the match, maintaining an accuracy rate of over 80%.

Tormenta FC turns its attention to its next match this Friday, Oct. 3, to host Westchester SC for Oktoberfest Night presented by Vision Source. The game will take place at 7:00 p.m., where fans can enjoy $4 Boston Lagers. The first 100 fans will receive a Tormenta FC beer coaster. Boro The Hatchet Axe Throwing will also be present at the match, and the first 20 fans can get up to five complimentary throws. Get your tickets now at tormentafc.com/tickets.

