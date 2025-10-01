Wright, Messer, Named to Team of the Week

Published on September 30, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - For their efforts in leading Portland Hearts of Pine to a 1-0 win against Texoma FC on September 27, Ollie Wright and Nathan Messer have been named to the USL League One Team of the Week for Week 30, the league announced today.

The honor is Wright's eighth league honor of the year, and Messer's fourth.

In the 75th minute of the match, Titus Washington fed the ball centrally to Natty James at the edge of the Texoma penalty area; James then completed the crossfield switch by finding Wright wide on the left. Wright held right back Will Perkins in position, letting Messer run past the defender, then fed the ball through to the Hearts fullback as he sprinted into the penalty area. Messer's one-time shot flew past Texoma goalkeeper Javier Garcia into the back of the net, and orange smoke-a new addition to celebrate Portland's new Blaze kit-billowed from the Dirigo Union section of the stands.

UP NEXT: Hearts play twice this week, with the first match coming on the road on Wednesday against Union Omaha. Kickoff is at 1.00 p.m. ET and the match will stream on ESPN+. With a result of any sort against Union Omaha on Wednesday, Hearts can clinch a playoff spot on Saturday when we host Forward Madison at 5:00 p.m. That match will stream on NESN, NESN+, and ESPN+.

USL League One Team of the Week - Week 30

GK - Cole Jensen (Union Omaha)

D - Jaheim Brown (One Knoxville SC)

D - Julian Cisneros (FC Naples)

D - Camron Miller (Spokane Velocity)

M - Abel Caputo (One Knoxville SC)

M - Darwin Espinal (Richmond Kickers)

M - Chapa Herrera (Greenville Triumph SC)

M - Kevin O'Connor (FC Naples)

M - Ollie Wright (Portland Hearts of Pine)

F - Derek Gebhard (Forward Madison)

F - Niall Reid-Stephen (South Georgia Tormenta FC)

Coach - Vincenzo Candela (Union Omaha)

Bench - Lalo Delgado (FC Naples), Sivert Haugli (One Knoxville SC), Nathan Messer (Portland Hearts of Pine), Conor Doyle (South Georgia Tormenta FC), Jayden Onen (FC Naples), Yaniv Bazini (South Georgia Tormenta FC), Sergio Ors Navarro (Union Omaha)







