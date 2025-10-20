One Knoxville Return to No. 1 with One Match to Go

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.- One Knoxville SC won 2-1 against Texcoma FC on Sunday, extending its home unbeaten streak and regaining first place in USL League One.

Knoxville holds a two-point lead over No. 2 Chattanooga and owns the superior goal differential. With one regular-season match remaining, One Knox can lift the Players Shield this Saturday with a win.

Knoxville is guaranteed to host at least one playoff game after locking up a top-four finish, but the club is focused on securing its first Players' Shield by finishing atop the table.

"Obviously, it was a big goal at the beginning of the season," defender Sivert Haugli said. "It's what we were always playing for this season, so to be in this spot right now is where we wanted to be."

One Knox created an early chance in the second minute when Texoma's goalkeeper came off his line. Kempes Tekiela fired a shot before the keeper could recover, but a defender blocked it in front of the goal.

In the 10th minute, Gio Calixtro crossed to Babacar Diene, whose header missed wide left. Just a minute later, Stuart Ritchie's cross found Tekiela, but his shot sailed over the bar.

In the 23rd minute, Tekiela crossed it off a free kick, Haugli extended for the ball inches from the goal, but couldn't reach it.

The match remained scoreless going into halftime.

Tekiela nearly scored off a free kick for the second game in a row, but hit the crossbar in the 54th minute. Two minutes later, he converted a penalty, sending the ball left as the keeper dove right to give One Knox a 1-0 lead.

Texoma equalized less than a minute later. Goalkeeper Sean Lewis saved the initial shot but couldn't recover in time for the rebound from close range, tying the match 1-1.

In the 64th minute, Stavros Zarokostas broke behind the defense and dribbled along the end line before finding Diene, who slotted it home to restore Knoxville's lead at 2-1.

Both teams went down to 10 men after a pair of red cards in the 71st minute.

Zarokostas had another chance in the 83rd, sprinting past the defense but sending his shot wide left.

Lewis made a crucial, match winning diving save in stoppage time with just a minute to go, preventing a draw. Down a man, scrappy game, rainy day, and One Knox still found a way to leave with three points to retain its unbeaten streak at home and is the number one team in the league with one game remaining. All the play for this weekend.

Final Score: One Knoxville SC 2, Texoma FC 1

Peaceful Side Club Light Player of the Match: Sivert Haugli







