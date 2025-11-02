Toughness, Fight, and Pride: Red Wolves Come up Just Short in Quarterfinal Clash

Published on November 1, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga falls 1-0 in a USL League One Quarterfinals matchup versus Portland Hearts of Pine.

Omar Hernandez had the first look at goal after cutting inside on his left foot just inside the eighteen-yard box. Hernandez's shot was well placed and forced a diving stop from Portland Hearts of Pine's goalkeeper.

Chattanooga came very close in the 23rd minute to tallying the game's first goal. Hernandez came to take what looked like it would be a long throw into the box. He instead opted to go short and received the ball back to send in a cross which found Greyson Mercer at the back post. Mercer headed the ball on frame, and a quick reaction save earned the Red Wolves a corner.

Despite recording a majority of the first half chances, the Red Wolves would enter the break level with Portland Hearts of Pine.

Tensions ran high throughout the game as both teams fought to advance out of the Quarterfinals.

Chattanooga won a free kick just around the halfway line to open up the second half. The delivery would be sent into the box and cleared out but not past Yanis Lelin who sent the ball back in into the path of a wide-open Mercer. Mercer's shot attempt would miss just wide of the net.

The Red Wolves continued to be dangerous in the early stages of the second half once again off another dead ball. A long throw-in was sent into the box and flicked on into a dangerous area around goal but the Red Wolves could not connect on the shot attempt.

The opening goal of the night came from the visitors in the 55th minute after Portland completed a combination around the Red Wolves eighteen-yard box and placed it home.

After failed clearance attempts from Portland in the 69th minute Chattanooga would serve the ball back into the box finding Declan Waters. Waters had his effort from yards out just miss high of the goal.

Chattanooga generated a few more chances throughout the half but the best chance would come in stoppage time. Aaron Lombardi drove down the left-hand flank and crossed a ball that was headed by substitute Matthew Bentley. Bentley's effort was pushed out for a corner.

Off the corner, Joshua Ramos would find the ball unmarked and have his header attempt go just outside the right post.

In need of an equalizer the Red Wolves continued to dump the ball into the box. Lombardi had a service just a minute later to nearly find Ramos for the tying goal. The Red Wolves continued to send men forward and push for the tying goal, but Chattanooga would come up just short falling 1-0.

