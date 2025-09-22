Chattanooga Red Wolves Clinch 2025 Playoff

Published on September 22, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







SPOKANE, WA. - Matthew Acosta's stunning goal from distance ignites comeback for league leaders as Chattanooga clinches a postseason spot for the first time in three seasons.

The first half would be relatively quiet as neither team generated many goal scoring opportunities in the first as both sides recorded just one shot on goal each.

The first shot on goal would be registered in the 22nd minute by Spokane Velocity forcing goalkeeper, Jason Smith to come up with a save.

The Red Wolves would continue to defend well as Omar Hernandez had a goal line saving clearance off of a corner to keep the score level in the 30th minute.

Chattanooga had its first shot on goal late in the half off of a long throw in that was put into the box. The top two teams in the USL League One table ended the first half scoreless.

Spokane would strike first and open the scoring in the 62nd minute after a Neco Brett goal. The Red Wolves responded quickly as Matthew Acosta netted an absolute stunner from distance putting the ball into the top corner to bring the score level.

The Red Wolves began to gain momentum after Acosta's strike, pushing more into the attack. In the 88th minute, Pedro Hernandez was able to tap the ball past the opposing keeper to put the Red Wolves in front 2-1 after a long throw in was put into the box that bounced around finding Hernandez's feet.

With little time left, Spokane pushed forward looking for the equalizer. Smith was called upon a few times in stoppage time to come up with a few key stops to keep the team in front. Acosta tried another long-range effort once more, but Spokane Velocity's keeper had a relatively comfortable save.

Chattanooga, as they have done all season, defended well to finish the game and take all three points. With the win, the Red Wolves have clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2022 and move five points ahead of second place side Spokane Velocity FC in the league table.

Scott Mackenzie's side will return to league action on Saturday, September 27th as Chattanooga will face Union Omaha at CHI Memorial Stadium with kickoff set for 7:00 PM. The team has six regular season league matches remaining with just three at CHI Memorial. Chattanooga has its sights on extending its unbeaten match streak to fifteen games on Saturday. All games can be streamed on ESPN+.

