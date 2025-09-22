Defeat in New York

Published on September 22, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







MT VERNON, NY - Texoma FC (6-8-11, 26 Points) fall 1-2 to Westchester SC (4-8-13, 20 Points) away from home.

Match Recap

Yellow Card 21' - Jordan Chavez (TXO)

Yellow Card 31' - Luke McCormick (TXO)

Missed Penalty 33' - Teddy Baker (TXO)

Yellow Card 50' - Jonathan Bolanos (WES)

Goal 51' - Reid Valentine; Asst. Ozzie Ramos (TXO)

Yellow Card 54' - Juan Palma (WES)

Substitution 60' -Taimu Okiyoshi & Dean Guezen- ON; Jonathan Bolanos & Conor McGlynn - OFF (WES)

Yellow Card 65' - Juan Carlos Obregon (WES)

Goal 67' -Rashid Tetteh (WES)

Substitution 67' - Samory Powder- ON; Stephen Payne - OFF (WES)

Yellow Card 68' - Ozzie Ramos (TXO)

Substitution 72' - Lamin Jawneh- ON; Ajmeer Spengler - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 80' - Aldair Flowers-Gamboa- ON; JP Jordan - OFF (TXO)

Goal 83' -Juan Carlos Obregon (WES)

Substitution 89 - Kurowskybob Fertil-Pierre & Daniel Bouman- ON; Deshane Beckford & Joel Johnson - OFF (WES)

Substitution 90' - Brayan Padilla - ON;Brandon McManus - OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 90+7' - Enrique Facussé (WES)

Defeat in New York

Los Pájaros fell 1-2 to fellow expansion team Westchester SC away from home. The first half produced Texoma FC's first penalty of the season, with Teddy Baker stepping up to take the spot kick but deflecting off the cross bar. The back and forth 1st half would come to an end with both sides yet to score.

The start of the second half would see Los Pájaros take the lead off of Reid Valentine's goal, the 1st of his professional career. 15 minutes later, Westchester would capitalize on a corner to even the score. Substitutions on both ends would follow with Aldair Flowers-Gamboa making his second appearance in consecutive games since joining. USL League One's top goalscorer would find the back of the net in the 83rd minute, ultimately proving to be the game winner.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC returns to Bearcat Stadium in USL League One play to face AV Alta, on October 4th. Kickoff is at 7 pm CST.







United Soccer League One Stories from September 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.