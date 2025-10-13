Ramos Strikes Late, But Red Wolves Denied in Madison

Published on October 13, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







MADISON, Wis. - The Red Wolves made a late push for an equalizer but came up just short in its road matchup against Forward Madison FC.

Forward Madison generated the first shot on target of the evening with Jason Smith able to dive to his left making it a comfortable save. Just two minutes later Smith had to deal with a difficult shot as it dipped down just in front of him. The goalkeeper and league leader in clean sheets was able to make the save.

Madison would break the deadlock in the 40th minute. A long-range effort on target troubled Smith as the keeper had the sun in his eyes, making it difficult to see the shot.

Red Wolves goalie Jason Smith defends the goal

against FC Madison.

Chattanooga would trail, 1-0 heading into halftime.

Omar Hernandez recorded a shot on frame for the Red Wolves to tilt momentum into the team's favor. Hernandez cut in on his left foot from about twenty-five yards out and struck the ball, dipping it in front of the opposing team's keeper.

Matthew Acosta hit a shot on target from a similar spot on the field not long after Hernandez's effort.

In the 76th minute Madison would double its lead but Chattanooga would not go away as the team has done all season long.

The Red Wolves substitute Joshua Ramos netted one to bring the team within one. Ramos's goal came after a free kick was won on the goal line. The ball was whipped into the danger area and flicked home by Ramos in the 90th minute.

Seven minutes of stoppage time was added but it would not be enough time to tally a late equalizer.

The Red Wolves trail One Knoxville in the league table by two points with two games remaining.

Chattanooga will battle Charlotte Independence on the road on Friday, October 17th at 7:00 PM.

The Red Wolves will play one final regular season home fixture versus Westchester on October 25th.

This team isn't just making a statement. CHI isn't just offering a stadium. The Chattanooga Red Wolves are an EXPERIENCE. Don't miss your chance to catch the Red Wolves back in the DEN on Saturday, October 25th for a Pink Out to raise awareness for breast cancer research with a fireworks show to follow the game.

Experience the energy.

Purchase tickets with the link below:

https://www.chattanoogaredwolves-sc.com/tickets/

Be in the Den for every game of 2026 with Season Tickets and save by purchasing early.

Season Tickets

Chattanooga is RED!







United Soccer League One Stories from October 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.