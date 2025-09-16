Westchester Soccer Club Expands Its Community Reach Heading into Sunday's "Hispanic Heritage Night"

Published on September 15, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







A few weeks ago Westchester Soccer Club Majority Owner & CEO of Westchester Soccer Club Mitch Baruchowitz addressed an engaged group of business leaders in and around the county, and talked excitedly and glowingly about the value and impact WSC will be having in the community for years to come.

"Our goal is not just to provide a great game experience for supporters who come to our matches," he said. " Our ultimate success will come as we continue to impact lives not just in our home, Westchester County, but in the greater New York area by what we can do as good business partners and as tremendous community ambassadors. That will go way beyond just success on the pitch, it will mean success with every individual we can come in contact with. We are looking to build long term, fruitful relationships which our matches will only be a part of."

That continued community growth will be seen in great detail this coming week, well before WSC returns to the pitch Sunday night against Texoma FC at the Stadium at Memorial Field. Before anyone gets to the stadium Sunday, they will have probably witnessed, and hopefully experienced, all that the organization is doing, through events from New Rochelle to Rye and beyond.

First, on Friday night, September 19th from 5:00-7:00 PM at One Clinton Park in New Rochelle, WSC will host their first-ever block party, in partnership with RXR Realty. The club and its leadership will be turning out in force with music, food and drinks and fun activities for kids of all ages. They will also get to hear and meet a number of those who are helping craft WSC for the future on the pitch, including Sara Whalen Hess; UConn soccer star, 1999 USWNT World Cup champion, Olympic silver medalist, and now, a leading Psychologist in the area of sport and performance and a key part of the WSC staff as High Performance Coach.

Then on Saturday, WSC will move the party to Rye, taking part in Italian Fest with special giveaways, as well as supporting this weekend's Rye Toughman Race by providing all participating athletes with complimentary match tickets just for coming out and participating in the competition.

The club will then kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with special Hispanic Heritage celebrations throughout this week's match, which starts Sunday night at 7. With some of the club's biggest stars in this inaugural season being of Hispanic heritage, and a growing legion of fans now supporting the club from the strong Hispanic population in and around Mount Vernon and into The Bronx and other communities, this late season celebration will be the next solid step into embracing the diversity that makes up WSC both today and into the future.

"Success for our organization will come through deep partnerships in every aspect of our community, and we are really just starting to scratch the surface on all the great possibilities that will exist as we all grow our work together," Baruchowitz added.

Success that will be measured not just in match results, but in results that will continue to live in communities far and wide. This week will be a great look into the possibilities of what lies ahead for all, culminating with WSC looking to sweep Texoma in their first USL League One season, after taking the first meeting 3-1 earlier this season.

Winning new supporters and giving back to those who have already joined the movement, while looking to win on the pitch...a great weekend for Westchester's homegrown pro club awaits.







