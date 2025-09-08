Westchester Soccer Club Drops 2-1 Heartbreaker at League Leader Spokane

Published on September 7, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Jalen Crisler beat keeper Enrique Facussé from short range in the 59th minute to break a 1-1 deadlock and give Spokane Velocity a come from behind 2-1 win over Westchester Soccer Club Sunday night in Spokane, handing the season series to the USL League One frontrunners 2-1.

WSC broke on top in the road match, with forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr.'s notching his league leading 12th goal of the season at the 36 minute mark, but Spokane rallied quickly, with Andre Lewis tying the score just four minutes later. The game went to the half tied before Crisler's tally put Spokane ahead for good.

For his part, Obregón is now just the sixth player to reach double digits in scoring for a USL League One squad in their first season. The record for most goals scored by a player in an expansion season is 16 by Ronaldo Damus (NTX/2019), followed by Ates Diouf (LEX/2023) - 15, and now the WSC veteran star.

The loss followed many trends by WSC in their inaugural season, as they are now 0-10-6 in matches where they were not leading at the break, 2-10-2 thus far against clubs currently in playoff spots, and removing the 3-0 forfeit win over Spokane, the club has gone 0-10-3 overall, 0-8-3 in USL League One play, since their 2-1 road win at Forward Madison on June 18. Nine of the last 13 WSC w/l decisions have been decided by one goal, with WSC going 1-8-0 in those eight matches.

WSC will look to break all those streaks when they host Omaha on September 13 and Texoma on September 21.







