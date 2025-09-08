Red Wolves Keep Rolling, Strengthen Grip on First Place

Published on September 7, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Red Wolves continue to distance themselves in the table after securing three points at home over Charlotte Independence in dramatic fashion.

Coming into the match, Chattanooga had 41 points through 21 matches holding the top spot in the USL League One standings. The last time both Charlotte and Chattanooga met was on March 28th in what was a goalless draw.

The Red Wolves nearly got things started at CHI Memorial Stadium early on after Yanis Lelin had beautiful footwork to get by two Charlotte Independence players inside the eighteen. Lelin was able to get a shot off with his left foot towards the near post ultimately forcing the Independence keeper to make a save earning a corner.

After winning a free kick by the opponent's goal line in the 27' minute, a dangerous ball was whipped in just outside the six that would be headed by an Independence player. The header nearly found a Red Wolves player at the back post but ultimately went out of bounds.

Goalkeeper Jason Smith came up with a big time stop in the 37' minute after the Red Wolves lost possession. Charlotte was able to put together a couple of passes ultimately ending up in Chattanooga's box. Charlotte took a shot on placed on the ground from around the penalty spot and Smith would dive to his left to make the stop.

The Red Wolves capitalized nearly thirty seconds later after Smith's save. Pedro Hernandez brought down the ball beautifully after a ball was chipped into the path of the run he made in behind Charlotte's defense. Hernandez flicked the ball around the keeper on his second touch just missing the outside of the goal post.

The two sides entered halftime level just like the first meeting this season. Chattanooga opened the second half with a big chance from the wingback Lelin. The Red Wolves won the ball back in their defensive half and quickly transitioned into the attack. Lelin sprung forward on the right-hand side and was played a ball into the box. Lelin took a couple of touches inside the area and was able to lose his defender. He cut on to his left foot ripping a shot off the corner of the crossbar.

Lelin would continue to be dangerous on the right hand-side. In the 59' minute the ball would find Lelin once more after a cross was overhit on the left side from the Red Wolves. Lelin ran at his man forcing him back. The wingback cut once more on his left foot and took a shot that just missed the near post.

In the 89' minute substitute, Matthew Acosta hit a ball that dipped down forcing the visiting side to come up with a huge save. Acosta received the ball took a touch and hit the ball to his right from about twenty yards out on the left side of the box. His shot led to a Red Wolves corner kick.

Off the corner, the Red Wolves would tally the games first and only goal. A left footed inswinger was crossed into the box and would go off a Charlotte head for an own goal.

Four minutes of extra time would be added but Chattanooga would see the game through and protect the Den.

With the win, Chattanooga maintains the top spot in the league with 44 points. The team is six points clear of Spokane Velocity FC who currently sit in second with 38 points.

The Red Wolves have two huge road tests coming up with a matchup set with Portland Hearts of Pine on Saturday, September 13th at 6:00 p.m. Following that road fixture, Chattanooga will face Spokane Velocity FC on Sunday, September 21 at 7:00 p.m. and then will return to CHI Memorial Stadium to battle Union Omaha. All games can be streamed on ESPN+.

This team isn't just making a statement. CHI isn't just offering a stadium. The Chattanooga Red Wolves are an EXPERIENCE. Don't miss your chance to catch the hottest team in Chattanooga back in the DEN on Saturday, September 27th at 7:00 PM.







United Soccer League One Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.