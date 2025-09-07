Forward Madison FC With Thrilling Draw Against AV Alta FC

Published on September 7, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

The Mingos take home a point from the road in 3-3 draw in Antelope Valley tonight.

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Schipmann, #3 Viader, #5 Mehl, #6 Murphy Jr., #10 Mesias (Bartman 78'), #11 Garcia (Brown 67'), #14 Ramos, #16 Crull, #17 Gebhard (Sousa 90+1'), #70 Dourado (McLaughlin 67'), #80 Angking (Boyce '67)

SUBS: #36 Lapsley, #2 Chilaka

AV: #23 Avilez, #2 Ortiz, #44 Pehilvanov, #26 Pajaro, #45 Ramos (Robledo 81'), #6 Lay (Villalobos 56'), #19 Cruz, #5 Alassane, #30 Blancas, #18 Aoumaich (Martínez 56'), #8 Alaribe (Cerritos 64')

SUBS: #27 Doumbia, #16 Ceja Gonzalez, #10 Ibarra, #34 Huerta, #31 Villafranco

Match Action

The match got off to a rocky start for the Mingos when AV Alta was able to snatch an early goal in the 2' from range off of a set piece free kick. Forward went on the attack from there. Angking had a chance in the 21' with a promising header, but it went just wide. Mesias had a shot in the 26' that floated just over the bar. Schipmann got big in front of AV Alta's Alaribe in the 29' when he found himself in a one-v-one situation and forced Alaribe to put it over the crossbar. Forward, Derek Gebhard, went full steam into AV Alta's box in the 29' and was fouled, winning the Mingos a penalty kick. Gebhard then took the penalty and buried it in the 32'. AV Alta was able to find another goal off of a corner in the 39'. Angking was fouled just outside the box, setting himself up for a left footed freekick in the 45'. Angking ripped a strike that found the back of the net even after being deflected off of the AV Alta wall. The goal went into the books as an AV Alta own goal. The Mingos had a chance to go ahead in the dying seconds of the first half when Lucca Dourado made a break free from the halfway line, but a perfectly-timed tackle foiled that opportunity. The Mingos showed their grit, battling back twice to enter the half level at 2-2.

The second half started off fiery with both sides getting chippy. Aiden Mesias sent in a beautiful ball to Isaac Angking in the 55' that Angking headed into the back of the net to snatch the lead. This advantage would be short-lived as AV Alta found another equalizer in the 60' from Blancas, who earned himself a brace from the spot. Coach Glaeser sent in fresh legs in the 67' with three subs for Forward to try to regain the lead. Late chances came for both teams as they fought to take home all three points. In 90+1', Blancas hit the woodwork on a 25 yard freekick, following that in 90+5', former Mingo, Jimmie Villalobos, hit the bar on a 25 yard strike that rattled the post. Immediately following that, the Mingos sent a long through ball that left Garrett McLaughlin on a breakaway, but this was ultimately foiled by the AV defender tracking back. The action-packed match ended in a 3-3 draw and Forward Madison took home a valuable point as they continue their push to secure a playoff spot.

Goal Summary

1-0 AV, Blancas (2')

1-1 MAD, Gebhard [PK] (32')

2-1 AV, Pajaro (39')

2-2 MAD, Angking (45')

2-3 MAD, Angking (55')

3-3 AV, Blancas (60')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, MAD- Garcia (1')

Yellow, MAD - Bench (45+2')

Yellow, AV- Martínez (63')

Yellow, MAD- Murphy Jr. (66')

Yellow, MAD- Boyce (87')

Next Match

Next up, Forward Madison host the Richmond Kickers at home for round two of the Henny Derby; this match kicks-off at 6pm at Breese Stevens Field.







