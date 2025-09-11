Westchester Soccer Club Returns Home to Start Three Match Home Streak

Published on September 11, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







Date/Time of the Match September 13, 2025, 7 PM

Location: The Stadium at Memorial Field

WSC's Record 3-12-8

Opponent Union Omaha

Record 8-10-3

Head Coach Vincenzo Candela

Next Match; vs. Texoma on September 21.

WSC Drops Heartbreaker at Spokane: Jalen Crisler beat keeper Enrique Facussé from short range in the 59th minute to break a 1-1 deadlock and give Spokane Velocity a come from behind 2-1 win over Westchester Soccer Club Sunday night in Spokane, handing the season series to the USL League One contenders 2-1. WSC broke on top in the road match, with forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr.'s notching his league leading 12th goal of the season at the 36 minute mark, but Spokane rallied quickly, with Andre Lewis tying the score just four minutes later. The game went to the half tied before Crisler's tally put Spokane ahead for good.

First Time In Omaha: Stefano Pino scored off a wild scramble in front of the net deep into stoppage time to give Union Omaha a come from behind 2-1 win over Westchester SC on August 6 in Nebraska. Following a scoreless first half WSC drew first blood when Prince Saydee beat veteran keeper Rafiatu Nuhuu in the 51st minute to give the visitors the 1-0 lead. The action then went back and forth before Ryan Betcher dribbled a shot through a crowd and past a screened keeper Andrew Hammersley to knot the score and set up the late dramatics. After Pino's goal, WSC actually had a chance to again knot the score in the closing seconds, as Kemar Lawrence lofted a long cross towards the goal that J.C. Obregon headed past Nuhuu, but the shot hit the crossbar just before the final whistle. Union Omaha outshot WSC 23-13 in the match.

Obregón Grabbing The Golden Boot: Forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr.'s (New York, NY) 16 overall goals easily tops the team in all games played. The 2024 USL League One All-League First Team forward has 12 USL League One goals, which is now tied with Naples' Karsen Henderlong for the league lead. His 69 shots in league action is also first amongst all players and he is the only player to have started all contests in the club's first season and his goal at Naples on August 30 just four minutes into the match was the fastest goal in the brief history of WSC. He was a finalist for USL League One Player of the Month for May.

J.C. Chasing The Record Books As Well: Obregón is just the sixth player to reach double digits in scoring for a USL League One squad in their first season. The record for most goals scored by a player in an expansion season is 16 by Ronaldo Damus (NTX/2019), followed by Ates Diouf (LEX/2023) - 15, and Obregón with dozen, who passed Irvin Parra (NCO/2022) - 11, last Sunday.

On The Home Front: Tonight begins a September stretch of three straight home matches, and four home matches in the next five games. A forfeit win over Spokane, due to The Velocity using an ineligible player, on July 16 gave WSC their only USL League One match home win of the season. Outside of the forfeit, WSC is 0-6-4 in Mount Vernon in League play this season. Their other home win come in US Open Cup play, a 3-2 win over the NY Pancyprian Freedoms On April 2.

Solving Seconds: WSC is still looking for their first win of the season when they enter the second 45 either tied or behind. They are now 0-10-6 in matches where they were not leading at the break.

Against The Top Of The Table: WSC is 2-10-2 thus far against clubs currently in playoff spots.

Long, Cool Summer: Since the calendar turned from spring to summer, WSC's spots in the W column have gone south.Removing the 3-0 forfeit win over Spokane, the club has gone 0-10-3 overall, 0-8-3 in USL League One play, since their 2-1 road win at Forward Madison on June 18.

Close But Not: Nine of the last 13 WSC w/l decisions have been decided by one goal, with WSC going 1-8-0 in those eight matches. Overall in USL League One play, WSC has had six matches decided by one goal, going 1-6-0 in the six thus far.

Road Work: WSC has enjoyed more success away from their home turf in USL League one play thus far, going 2-5-4 thus far on the road. That includes wins at Madison and Texoma and a 4-4 tie at Richmond, which is the club's high mark for goals scored thus far this season.

Other League Leaders: Noah Powder's 28 chances created rank 10th, while Jonathan Bolanos 27 chances created rank 12th in the league so far.

On The Team Side: WSC enters the match 8th in scoring in USL League One with 31 goals, 7th in shots taken with 262, and tied for 6th in passing accuracy (81%). WSC has allowed the most goals in league play thus far (46) and has yet to record a clean sheet.

Homegrown Scorers: In USL play, New York area natives Obregón (New York, NY) McGlynn (Middle Village, NY), Samory Powder and Noah Powder (Edison, NJ) have accounted for 23 of the club's 36 goals thus far, giving the back of the net a decided NY area edge so far. WSC's current roster features eight players who can call the greater New York area home. In addition, defender Kemar "Taxi" Lawrence has logged time in his career as a popular member of the New York Red Bulls. Defender Noah Powder and his brother Samory Powder have also logged time in the Red Bulls development system.

Brotherly Success: The Powder brothers, Samory and Noah (Edison, NJ), are just the fifth pair of brothers to suit up as teammates in a League One match, and the first pair of brothers to be named to the USL League One Team of the Week as teammates in the same week. Midfielder Noah Powder was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball with three goal contributions in a 4-4 draw against the Richmond Kickers on April 19. Noah Powder's assist on Samory Powder's goal in the 53rd minute marked the second time in league history a pair of brothers have connected for a joint goal participation (Arturo/David Rodriguez (NTX), 2019). Then we have Samory Powder, the first-year professional registered a beauty of a first professional goal off an assist from his older brother, Noah at Richmond, and followed that up with his second goal, the club's only tally, at Spokane.

Other Honors:

Week Four; Defender Tobi Adewole (Cheverly, Md.) Jonathan Bolanos, Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. to the USL Bench.

Week Ten; Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to the USL Bench.

Week Eleven: Andrew Hammersley named to USL Bench.

Week Twelve: JC Obregón named to USL Bench.

Week Fourteen: Defender Josh Drack and Midfielder Prince Saydee named to USL Bench

Week Fifteen: Dean Guezen, registered the first multi-goal-contribution match of his professional career selected to USL Team of the week..

Week Sixteen: Prince Saydee, Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., and Head Coach Dave Carton were selected to USL Team of the week.

Week 19; Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 22: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 23: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 26: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 27- Bobby Pierre- Pierre was productive in a pair of appearances last week, winning 17 duels, tallying 15 recoveries, recording 14 clearances, completing 87% of his passes, winning seven tackles and earning a trio of fouls across 180 minutes.

WSC's inaugural season partners in addition to Northwell Health and SCORE PT include; Leros Transportation Group - luxury transportation partner, Healthfirst - insurance partner, Manhattanville University - premier education partner, Pepsi Bottling Company of New York - beverage partner, RXR - luxury living/real estate partner, MSG Networks - broadcast partner, Breezemont Day Camp - summer day camp partner, Seatgeek - ticketing partner, and Benjamin's Steak House - steak house partner.

On The Air: All of WSC's USL League One matchups will be seen locally on MSG Networks, with Sam Goldfarb calling the action for most home matches.

Up Next: WSC hosts Texoma on September 21 and Forward Madison on the 28th.







