Tormenta FC Signs Defender Justin Malou on Loan from North Carolina FC

Published on September 11, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga - South Georgia Tormenta FC announced today the signing of defender Justin Malou to its 2025 USL League One roster, pending league and federation approval. Malou comes to Statesboro on loan from USL Championship side North Carolina FC, with the move finalized ahead of the USL Championship Roster Freeze on Monday, September 8. The 27-year-old defender is eligible to make his Tormenta FC debut this Saturday, September 13, when the club travels to face Greenville Triumph SC at 7:00 p.m. ET.

"I am really excited to add Justin to the squad," said Tormenta FC Interim Head Coach Mark McKeever. "With his experience and quality, he can help keep the team pushing in the right direction. He is a great character and is a born competitor. Justin has had great success with his former teams, and I'm sure he will make us better."

Standing at 5'11" and originally from Kédougou, Senegal, Malou brings both versatility and top-level experience to the Tormenta back line. A product of Clemson University, he helped guide the Tigers to four ACC tournament titles during his collegiate career. In 2021, Malou played all 90 minutes in the NCAA College Cup final as Clemson captured its third national championship and first since 1987.

Malou was selected by the Columbus Crew in the first round of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft and went on to feature prominently for Crew 2, appearing in 19 matches during the team's inaugural 2022 campaign and playing a key role in their postseason run to the MLS NEXT Pro Cup title. He became the first player in Crew 2 history to move to the USL Championship.

In 2023, Malou signed with FC Tulsa, where he appeared in 23 matches and posted standout defensive numbers, including a 61% duel success rate, a 65% tackle success rate and more than 40 clearances. He joined North Carolina FC as a free agent ahead of the 2024 season, where he continued to make an impact across 22 matches. Malou scored his first professional goal in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup against Phoenix Rising FC and went on to add a second later in the campaign, earning USL Championship Team of the Week honors in Week 22.

Following another away match against AV Alta FC, the South Georgia squad returns home on Saturday, September 27, to host the Richmond Kickers for Paws & Claws Night. In partnership with local shelter Fixing the Boro, the club will host a pet adoption event from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Fans who donate pet supplies at the gate will receive free student admission or $5 General Admission tickets. Supporters are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends to the match and enjoy $3 White Claws throughout the evening. Tickets are available now at tormentafc.com/tickets.







