Tunbridge Nominated for August Player of the Month Across League One

Published on September 4, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release









South Georgia Tormenta FC midfielder Mason Tunbridge

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC midfielder Mason Tunbridge has been nominated for USL League One Player of the Month for August. The Englishman combined a total of 360 minutes this month, converting three goals and two assists. Supporters can vote for Tunbridge here.

Tunbridge opened the month with an assist against Greenville Triumph SC, contributing to Tormenta's first goal of August. The 24-year-old later went on to have a hand in all three goals in the 3-3 draw against Westchester SC. Tunbridge scored the two goals that put Tormenta in front and assisted the equalizing goal. The Englishman did not stop there; he also scored the opening goal through a penalty kick in Tormenta's 3-2 victory over the Richmond Kickers.

The midfielder has scored 11 goals this season across all competitions. Eight of his goals come from his 22 USL League One appearances, which leaves him tied for fourth in the league for goals so far this season. Tunbridge also leads in Tormenta's stats with eight goals, four assists and 30 shots.

Tormenta FC returns to USL League One action Saturday, September 6, to host One Knoxville SC at 7:30 p.m. at Tormenta Stadium. Fans can also look ahead to Paws & Claws Night on Saturday, Sept. 27, when furry friends are welcome at Tormenta Stadium, and White Claws will be available for $3 all night while supplies last. Tickets are available now at tormentafc.com/tickets.

