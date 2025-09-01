Handwalla Bwana Earns Somali National Team Call-Up

South Georgia Tormenta FC midfielder Handwalla Bwana

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC midfielder Handwalla Bwana has earned his second call-up to the Somali Men's National Team ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

The international camp window runs from August 28 to September 9, with Somalia competing in two Group G matches:

Somalia vs. Guinea - Sept. 5 at 8 a.m. ET

Uganda vs. Somalia - Sept. 8 at 12 p.m. ET

Both matches will air live on ESPN+. Somalia will close out the group stage in October against Algeria (Oct. 6) and Mozambique (Oct. 13).

This call-up is a meaningful milestone for Bwana, who was born in Mombasa, Kenya, to Somali parents and spent his early years in a refugee camp. His passion for football was inspired by his father, a former professional player in Somalia. Bwana immigrated with his family to Atlanta in 2010, eventually settling in Seattle, where he developed in the Seattle Sounders Academy and went on to sign as a Homegrown Player in 2018. He won the 2019 MLS Cup with the Sounders and has since played in both MLS and the USL Championship before joining Tormenta FC for the 2025 season.

Bwana's international call-up reflects his continued impact at the professional level, as well as the pride he carries in representing his Somali heritage on the international stage.

