Publix Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC travels to take on Chattanooga Red Wolves SC to close out its four-game away stretch. The Ibis will finish the stretch at CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 23, at 7:00 p.m.

This will be the third meeting between the clubs this season, with Tormenta first drawing 2-2 and later falling short 2-1 in the previous encounters.

Tormenta goes into this match with momentum from a hard-fought 3-2 victory against the Richmond Kickers. English midfielder Mason Tunbridge struck the first goal, followed by Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Cabral extending the lead to 2-0. After conceding two goals, Barbadian forward Niall Reid-Stephen secured the game-winning goal. Following their performances, both Tunbridge and Cabral were featured in League One's Team of the Week.

Cabral was a crucial player in last week's match. Not only did the midfielder extend the lead, but he also managed to score his first league goal of the season. So far this season, Cabral has appeared in 18 matches. In those appearances, he's created 23 chances and tallied one assist.

Tormenta FC will face two former squad members, defenders Aaron Lombardi and Joshua Ramos, on Saturday. Before joining the Red Wolves in 2025, Lombardi made 16 appearances for the Ibis during the 2024 season, scoring one goal. Ramos appeared 17 times during the South Georgia 2024 season, recording 21 clearances.

The Red Wolves currently sit at the top of the table with 10 wins, two losses and seven draws in 19 matches. Chattanooga's biggest scoring threats have been forwards Matthew Bentley and Pedro Hernandez. Both managed to score six goals while having 17 appearances. Tormenta FC will need to have a strong performance this Saturday to maximize on all three points.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. in Chattanooga at CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 23. Tormenta will return home for its next match Saturday, August 30, to face Forward Madison FC at 7:30 p.m. Make sure to mark your calendars and buy tickets now.

